Only yesterday: Haunted Barn, sponsored by LIUM Church youth, held in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

The Lake Silkworth Lions recently welcomed Bernie Kolodziej into the club. Sponsored by Al Radginski, Kolodziej was installed by District Governor Tony Stefanowicz at a dinner meeting held at the Red Rooster Restaurant, Pikes Creek.

Peter Redmond of Dallas and Mark Steele of Lake-Lehman were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches All-Star team and invited to play in the state all-star game. Peter, a 6’4” middle hitter, was the first Dallas volleyball player ever to receive this honor.

At the ’98 South Pocono Summer Swim Championship held at Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre, Samantha O’Brian, 11, took gold, silver, bronze and fifth place medals; Jackie O’Brian, 9, took gold, silver, bronze and fourth place medals. The girls are students at Dallas Elementary School.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Members of Dallas Federated Women’s Club hosted the Luzerne County Federated Woman’s Clubs last Saturday at Irem Temple Country Club. Representatives from clubs throughout the county attended the daylong meeting. Members of the registration committee included Phyllis Sappe, Mary Rice, president; Betty Roberts, Ruth Steever, Marilyn Webster, Shirley Smith and JoAnn Hall.

Dallas Kiwanis Club held installation of new officers at a joint meeting with their wives last Wednesday night at Irem Temple Country Club. Officers were installed by Lt. Governor Frank Melly. They are: John Navich, president; Bob Bossart, 1st vice president; Charles Kishbaugh, 2nd vice president.

The Haunted Barn, sponsored by the Lehman United Methodist Youth Fellowship, will again feature many special effects. An enlarged moat, rope bridge, a secret entrance and “The Car” are sure to excite all who enter the haunted barn. Making plans for the Barn’s opening on October 20 are Lisa Gunn, Doris Shambora, Chris Campbell, Christina Jones, Jason Gearhart and Jamie Moyer.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

A group of Harveys Lake residents and business people is attempting to form a tourist promotion organization for the borough. They recently heard Paul Lauer, director of the Luzerne County Tourist Promotion Agency, explain how his county organization could help the Harveys Lake group through such means as preparation of a brochure. Officers of the newly-formed Harveys Lake unit are: Donald Hanson, chairman; Richard Williams II, vice-chairman; Nancy Kerns, secretary; and Richard Williams, Sr., treasurer.

Lisa Kelley was named queen of the annual homecoming and dance for Dallas Senior High School Saturday afternoon during the half-time festivities in the Wyoming Area-Dallas football game. Miss Kelley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Kelley, Dallas, is a member of the senior steering committee and the yearbook staff. She enjoys bike riding and music, especially blue grass.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Members of Dallas Chapter No. 396, Order of Eastern Star ushered in the equinox with a “Harvest of Dreams” theme at the Burning of the Mortgage Ceremony last Sunday. The program began with an organ recital by Mrs. Virginia Swanson followed by the invocation given by Rev. Eugene Trawick, Superintendent of the Baptist Missions of N.E. Pennsylvania. The Worthy Matron, Mrs. Dorothy Dodson gave the address of welcome followed by a selection sung by the Eastern Star Choir.

Mrs. Ivan Ziegler, chairman of the Brownie Play Day held at Irem Country Club last month, announced that 110 Brownie Scouts from six area troops attended. Three Senior Girl Scouts, D’Anne Cooper, Sara Peters and Cathy Swingle, assisted with Brownie activities which included a hike, lunch, fun and games.

Miss Sharon A. Jones was recently chosen “Miss Zero Defects” runner-up according to a notice received by her mother, Mrs. Dorothy Jones, Shavertown, from Sharon’s Commander. Sharon is stationed at Hickman’s Air Force Base in Hawaii with the 57th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron. All applicants were judged on speaking ability, enthusiasm, beauty, poise and dress.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Women of the Ladies Auxiliary will ensure the success of the Ninth Annual Bazaar of Prince of Peace Church. Mrs. Charles Lee is chairman, Mrs. Donald Clark co-chairman. Others working on the project include Mrs. Olwen Mortenson, Mrs. Oswald Griffiths, Mrs. Edwin Roth, Mrs. Randall Taylor, Mrs. David Williams, Mrs. William Krimmel, Mrs. B. Wright Yocum, Mrs. Alfred James, Mrs. Fred Schmidt, Mrs. Paul Goddard, Mrs. William McClelland, Mrs. Ed Ratcliffe, Mrs. Jack Stanley, Mrs. Ralph Smith, Mrs. Jack Welker and Mrs. Ben Edwards.

Mr. and Mrs. Ira Frantz, Demunds, celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary Tuesday when a number of friends and neighbors dropped in to wish them happiness. Some of those present were Mrs. Myrtle Vopleus, Mrs. Elizabeth Dymond, Mr. and Mrs. William Perrego, Mrs. Mary Emmanuel, Mrs. Lillian Henderson, Mrs. Mabel Gay, Mrs. Maude Lampman, Mr. and Mrs. James Derr, Mrs. W.E. Schoonover, Mr. and Mrs. Laird Stanton, Mrs. Weldon Carle and Mrs. George Berlew.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Shavertown Parent Teacher Association will honor two of its former Kingston Township teachers, Ruth Lamoreaux and Mrs. Emeline Hazeltine at the next meeting of the organization which will be held on October 18. Mrs. Frederic Anderson is general chairman, assisted by the following co-chairmen: Mrs. Malcolm Borthwick, Mrs. Martin Porter and Mrs. John Stahl. There will be a varied program and all members of the community are invited.

Shavertown Police Chief Louis Banta reported that thieves entered a chicken house on a farm on Carverton Road and stole 300 chickens. 200 were stolen one night and 100 were stolen the following night. Police have an idea as to who is responsible for the thefts and they are under surveillance.

