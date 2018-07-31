Your Space: Harveys Lake resident Krista Patla photographs colors of summer July 31, 2018 Dallas Post Features 0 - Submitted photo - Submitted photo - Submitted photo Harveys Lake resident Krista Patla snapped these photographs of the rainbow of colors in this year’s summer flowers. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_IMG_20180720_171236_293.jpgSubmitted photo https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_IMG_20180720_171307_344.jpgSubmitted photo https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_IMG_20180720_171327_551.jpgSubmitted photo