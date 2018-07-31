Only Yesterday: Cost to mail first-class letter was 4 cents in 1958

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Back Mountain students at Wyoming Seminary, Forty Fort, received recognition for their performance in the 1998 National French Contest. First place winners, eighth grade, included Benjamin Rogers of Trucksville. Second place winners, fourth grade included: Andy Rogers, Trucksville; sixth grade, Benjamin Parmelee, Shavertown. Third place winners, fourth grade: Ross Feinstein, Shavertown; sixth grade: Rana Razavi and Michael Saba, both of Dallas; eighth grade: Puja Talati, Dallas.

Irem Temple held its Potentate’s Ball July 18 at Irem Temple Country Club, Dallas. Potentate Gerald W. Hoover and his lady, Dorothy, received all out of town guests and all Past Potentates that were present. The night was filled with music by “The Poets.” Officers and their ladies of Irem temple are: Marylee and Michael Hogan, Treasurer; Karen and Scott Shuster, High Priest and Prophet; Carol and Jimmy Eason, Chief Rabban; Dorothy and Gerald W. Hoover, Potentate; Betsy and Lee Hockenberry, Asst. Rabban; Joan and Keith Murray, Oriental Guide; and Paul and Eleanor Nicholson, Recorder.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Publication materials developed by College Misericordia for recruiting students and depicting the college have captured national recognition by the National School Public Relations Association. Misericordia major admissions viewbook received a third category college division Award of Honor and its Junior Prospectus and Smart Move pieces were considered superior by the judges. Assistant Dean of Admissions Mary Siegel and Carol Wall, Communications Manager, work closely with a publications advisory board consisting of students and admissions counselors to produce the publications.

Cub Scouts of Pack 281, Dallas, recently contributed $75 to the Dallas Volunteer Firemen. Cubs who took part in raising the money included Jared Dukas, Kevin Kozel, Devin Michael, Jeremy Onyshczak, Zachary Welch, Greg Riley, Nick Waligowski, Matt Pelak, Kris Miller, David Ertley, Tim Kehler, Joe Dreier, T.J. Browne, Robert Campbell, and Aaron O’Neil.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Former grid stars from Dallas Area and Lake-Lehman high schools will play a big role in the 27th annual Unico Club East-West all-star football game this Wednesday night in Wyoming Area stadium. They will play for the West under Coaches Jack Jones of Dallas and Rich Gorgone of Lake-Lehman. Dallas gridders on the squad are: Vince Sodrosky, Charlie Falcone, Doug Smith, Jim Thomas, Bernie Sherin, Steve Asby, Mike Culver, Dave Gramps and Bill Gray. Participants from Lake-Lehman include Jim Spencer, Jim Naylis, Bert Balliet, Matt MacDougal and Dana Sutliff.

The craft committee of the Lake-Lehman Band Sponsors Association are busy making all kinds of craft items for sale in their booth in this year’s Fall Fair. The money derived from the sale is used for the band’s activities during the coming year. Crafters include Sandy Shaw, Joyce Youran, Ruth Searfoss, Joan Conaway, Pat Titus and Lenny Searfoss.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

A fifteen year old Sweet Valley girl will tour Europe for two weeks in August with the eastern District Youth Chorale. Miss Joleen K. Shaw, daughter of Josephine and Wilbur Shaw, was accepted as a member of the chorale after auditioning in April during a two-day Christ Ambassadors Convention of the Assemblies of God in Harrisburg. The chorale of 3o girls and boys will arrive in London and will perform in England, Scotland, Wales, France, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.

A total of 137 are taking part in the second session of Day Camping at Wildwood, Harveys Lake, and Camp Joy Lo, Hobbie. The girls plan their own programs at day camp. They hike, cook-out, take part in dramatics, singing, games and natural crafts. Scouts attending from Dallas are: Sandra Mahalick, Tracy Reese, Colleen Gries, Beth Stegner, Susann and Jane Salansky, Elaine ward, Cheryl Newberry and Terri Brennan.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Dallas Area Summer Science Classes toured the Commonwealth Telephone Company and Dallas Post Wednesday. The group of 12 including the two instructors, Anthony Roan and Thomas Carr, included Grace Bachman, Virginia Morgan, Lois Ryman, Anne Dorrance, Mary Lane Jerista, Carol Newberry, Elaine Kozemchak, Loretta Harvey, Judy Joos and Joanne Joos.

It will take a four-cent stamp to carry your letter next Friday, and seven cents instead of six if you send it air-mail. Postcards will take three cents postage.

Theresa Rodriguez and Beverly Major were co-winners of the Luzerne County “Queen of the Furrow” Contest held at Northwest Joint School. They were chosen from a field of nine girls. Miss Rodriguez is 21 years of age, and lives with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Julio Rodriguez on a 250-acre farm in Chase. She was graduated from Lehman High School where she majored in Home Economics. Miss Major is 19 years of age, and lives with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bryce Major, on a 110-acre farm in Lehman. She is attending Wilkes College where she majors in English.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

A number of local Boy Scouts of Troop 28 are spending the week at Camp Acahela. They are: Lowell Roberts, David Kunkle, Jerry Mitchell, David Evans, George Schooley, Bob Snyder, Jack Pizner, Lee White, Dick Lavelle, Joe Galey, Asa Shotwell, Roland Gavenas, Franklin Pavlick and Russell DeRemer.

Silver Leaf Club of Kunkle held its annual picnic at Harvey’s Lake picnic grounds Tuesday evening. Present were: Mrs. Frank Boston, Mrs. Fred Dodson, Mrs. Ralph Hess, Mrs. Frank Hess, Mrs. Owen Ide, Mrs. Florence Klimeck, Mrs. Oliver Ellsworth, Mrs. James Traver, Mrs. Clyde Hoyt, Mrs. William Weaver, Mrs. Dan Meeker, Mrs. Stanley Elston and Mrs. Anna Weaver.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

The Dallas Post is 130 years old. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

