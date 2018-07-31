Come to Blue Chip and meet Bo; you’ll be glad you did

- Submitted photo

Bo is stull looking for his furever home. This handsome guy has been at the shelter for way too long. He is a volunteer favorite, always making us laugh and smile. He has a huge personality and constantly wants to please his humans. He loves being outside and running around. Bo needs a home where he can be told right from wrong (he still has puppy moments), a yard to run in, and no young children (due to both his size and his goofiness). He gets along with most other pups, but a meet and greet at the shelter is required. He may do better in a home with another dog due to some separation anxiety. Come and meet Bo. We would be thrilled to introduce you to him. Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge is located at 974 Lockville Road. You may call us at 570-333-5265.