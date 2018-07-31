Back Mountain Bloomers to hold Fall Luncheon Oct. 4 at Irem Country Club

From left, seated, are Stephanie Krehely, event co-chair; and Bobbie Shurnicki, event co-chair. Second row, Carol Sorber, president of the Back Mountain Bloomers; Louise Mathis, speaker introduction and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers; JoAnne Olejnick, event reservations with the Back Mountain Bloomers; Jean Kolojejchick, media relations and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers; and Laura Dickson, coordinator of baskets and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers. Absent at the time of the photo were Helen O’Brien, program design; Mary Lou Grant, vouchers; Roseann Nardone, communications; and Lisa Lindquist, Facebook, all members of the Back Mountain Bloomers. - Submitted photo
DALLAS TWP. — The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club will host a Fall Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, at the Irem Country Club, 64 Ridgway Dr.
The guest speaker is Kent Russell, an area nursery owner and radio personality.
Cost of the event is $34, which includes a lunch and program. Reservation forms are available at w.w.w.backmountainbloomers.org. Checks should be payable to Back Mountain Bloomers and received by Sept 20. Seating is limited.
From left, seated, are Stephanie Krehely, event co-chair; and Bobbie Shurnicki, event co-chair. Second row, Carol Sorber, president of the Back Mountain Bloomers; Louise Mathis, speaker introduction and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers; JoAnne Olejnick, event reservations with the Back Mountain Bloomers; Jean Kolojejchick, media relations and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers; and Laura Dickson, coordinator of baskets and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers. Absent at the time of the photo were Helen O’Brien, program design; Mary Lou Grant, vouchers; Roseann Nardone, communications; and Lisa Lindquist, Facebook, all members of the Back Mountain Bloomers.