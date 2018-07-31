Back Mountain Bloomers to hold Fall Luncheon Oct. 4 at Irem Country Club

Submitted photo From left, seated, are Stephanie Krehely, event co-chair; and Bobbie Shurnicki, event co-chair. Second row, Carol Sorber, president of the Back Mountain Bloomers; Louise Mathis, speaker introduction and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers; JoAnne Olejnick, event reservations with the Back Mountain Bloomers; Jean Kolojejchick, media relations and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers; and Laura Dickson, coordinator of baskets and member of the Back Mountain Bloomers. Absent at the time of the photo were Helen O’Brien, program design; Mary Lou Grant, vouchers; Roseann Nardone, communications; and Lisa Lindquist, Facebook, all members of the Back Mountain Bloomers. -

DALLAS TWP. — The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club will host a Fall Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, at the Irem Country Club, 64 Ridgway Dr.

The guest speaker is Kent Russell, an area nursery owner and radio personality.

Cost of the event is $34, which includes a lunch and program. Reservation forms are available at w.w.w.backmountainbloomers.org. Checks should be payable to Back Mountain Bloomers and received by Sept 20. Seating is limited.