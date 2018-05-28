Second Annual Karen Boback Veterans Ride for Honor brings out 50 bikers

Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Ladder trucks from Shavertown and Kunkle Fire Departments raise the American flag as motorcycles drive under it in commemorating Memorial Day. - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post PA State Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) rides on the back of the lead motorcycle during the Seconnd Annual Karen Boback Veterans Ride for Honor May 27. - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Jeff Swire and his wife Melissa, Noxen, talk about the efforts of Patriots Cove, a sanctuary for veterans offering a place to fish and heal from the effects of war. - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Jack Cleary, left, his son Patrick, and PA State Rep. Karen Boback address the gathering at the Daddow-Isaac Dallas American Legion Post 672 during a Memorial Day ceremony. - - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Carl Alber, Mocanaqua and Karen Konabach, Nanticoke, left, purchase items to benefit the Daddow-Isaac American Legion Post 672 in Dallas. - -

DALLAS — Over 50 motorcyclists revved their engines May 27 to honor fallen military heroes and raise money for local veterans organizations.

The second annual Karen Boback Veterans Ride for Honor, sponsored by the Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, Dallas, and the American Legion Riders from Dallas and Shickshinny posts, brought area residents out to Memorial Highway as the motorcyclists completed their effort, rumbling under two ladder trucks from which an American flag flew.

Held during the Memorial Day weekend, the event was an opportunity to bring veterans and their families together to share support for each other and tell their stories.

Patrick Cleary, whose brother Mike Cleary, a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army killed in 2005 in an ambush by hostile forces in Iraq, was overwhelmed by the turnout of the event.

Looking at those gathered in parking lots surrounding the American Legion, Patrick said, “It’s a beautiful thing. I just want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

Boback, who mounted a motorcycle at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds to finish up the last leg of the ride with the other motorcyclists, emphasized the importance of honoring veterans and their families as she addressed the crowd.

She said funds raised from last year’s ride provided “seed money” for Patriots Cove, an outdoor haven established earlier this year to provide recreational opportunities for veterans and first responders injured in the line of duty, as well as their caregivers.

Jeff Swire, co-founder of the nonprofit and a U.S. Army veteran, said the project allows him to do what he has always done – take care of other soldiers.

“I was a combat engineer, preparing others for dangerous situations,” he said. “And, I’m still doing it.”

Swire said the recreational area focused on providing safe fishing opportunities has started out with only single-day events that have been very successful.

“They enjoyed it so much; they didn’t want to leave,” he said of the participating veterans.

Although the Veterans Ride route was abbreviated because of the threat of rain, reduced from about 90 miles to 50, the event was deemed a complete success by those who attended.

Event chairman Art Pimm said, “We do this in honor of the fallen, for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post

