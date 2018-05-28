Only yesterday: Dallas Kiwanis held ‘Pennies for Baseball’ project in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Ryan Beberus, 11 of Dallas, took medal honors in the Junior Division of the Help the Children Traditional Karate Invitational Tournament held recently at Hazleton Area High School. The tournament was hosted by the Satori Go Ju Karate organization. Beberus won a first place medal in kata, second place in both fighting and weapons and was awarded second place Grand Champion honors in kata.

Drew Slocum, Shavertown, was recently nominated by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Youth Hockey Association for the 1997-98 Neil Wolsieffer Sportsmanship Award. Drew, age 8, was one of five nominees for the award which is given each year by the association to the athlete who best represents the association in sportsmanship and athletic achievement. Drew is a student at Westmoreland Elementary School.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Plans are underway for the fourth annual “Market on the Pond” to be held on the grounds of the Meadows Nursing Center, 55 W. Center Hill Road, Dallas, on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual fund raiser of the auxiliary of the Meadows Nursing Center is a flea market which will offer a variety of articles for sale and food. Planning committee members are Betty Williamson, food; Irene Transue, Co-Chairwoman; Rachel Hale, publicity; Marge Richards and Myrtle Coolbaugh, food; Evelyn Daley, odds and ends; Louise Montigney, baked goods; Bernice Hill, jewelry; and Dianne Corby, Chairwoman.

Members of Dallas Kiwanis and other Back Mountain volunteers covered about one fourth of the Dallas Junior High gym floor Saturday morning with pennies turned in by residents of the Back Mountain for the Back Mountain Baseball Inc. project. Kiwanis members who assisted in the “Pennies for Baseball” project were Bill Kalinowski, Tex Wilson, George McCutcheon, Joe Grimes, Jamey Smith, Bob Bosart, Joe Schwartz, honorary chairman William Kubis, John Navich and Robert Dolbear. More than 330,000 pennies were turned in Saturday with many donations still to be collected, according to co-chairmen George McCutcheon and Tex Wilson.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

St. Theresa’s Altar and Rosary Society, Shavertown, held their annual women’s communion breakfast recently in the church hall. The breakfast was prepared and served by the men of St. Theresa’s with Gus Stella in charge. Mrs. Joseph Youngblood was chairman of the breakfast and Mrs. James Reinert was toastmistress. Guest speaker was Judge Patrick Toole.

Trucksville Elementary School held their annual Play Day last Friday at the school. Members of the winning team include Michelle Chocallo, Rachelle Cummings, Steven Mathers, Sandra Corcoran, Brian Folk, Alison Mack, Greg Supey, Captain; D’Anne Kile, Kerri Snyder, Paul Gregory, Jeff Mullen, Davey Szala and Christine Lewis.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Bernard Sherin, Shavertown, dropped around on Saturday, reeking with fish, and exhibiting three mammoth Lake Trout on a stout chain. Weight totaled 25 pounds. Mr. Sherin landed the monsters in Link’s Cove between 7 and 10 a.m.

A group of Dallas Firemen are being instructed at the Sixth Annual Fire School in Concrete City, Hanover Township. Among the group are Bob Besecker, Ed Wilburn, Tom Orf and Bill Ward. The Dallas Fire Company is the only unit on the Back Mountain to take this instruction. It is offered to all fire companies at a modest fee.

A group from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Shavertown, recently made an evening tour of Retreat State Mental Hospital, Hunlock Creek. The tour included opportunities to participate with patients in recreational activities in addition to a walking trip around the grounds and buildings. A slide program and discussion of how the hospital helps patients climaxed the informative trip. The following attended: Mr. and Mrs. Gene Brubaker, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sieber, Mr. and Mrs. George Pyle, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Wolverton, Mr. and Mrs. George Weaver, Mrs. Sophia Hackling and Mrs. John Kistler.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Betty Lou Kliamovich has top rating and the position of valedictorian at Lehman-Jackson-Ross High School; Jean Drapiewski took second place in the academic field and will give the Salutatory at Commencement exercises, slated for June 6 in the auditorium.

The Dallas Safety Council presented its safe pedestrian and driver’s awards for the month of May. Winners are Larry Richards, Trucksville grade school; Bill Eckrote, Dallas-Franklin-Monroe; Jim Kelly, Westmoreland; Harry Sweppenheiser, Beaumont; Jo Ann Thomas, Shavertown; and Billy Sutton, Dallas Borough. Each of the five pedestrians received two dollar awards donated by Orchard Farm Dairy, Halls Drug Store, Ted-the-Barber, Nulton’s Funeral Home and Phillips’ Camera Store. Jim Kelly, safe driver of the month, received five dollars donated by MacDougall’s Gas Station.

Supervisors and Plant Safety Committee Members of Natona Mills, Inc. celebrated completion of a 10-month training program in plant safety on Tuesday. Jack Stanley, in charge of personnel and safety programs, and William Turnbaugh, safety engineer of Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association Casualty Insurance Company, were in charge of the training program. Plant manager William Florop presented certificates of completion to: Mrs. Harriet Thompson, Mrs. Blanche Hoblak, Marie Thevenon, Mrs. Hope Smith, Mrs. Midge Campbell, Irving Teplitz, Andre Mailliez, David Thomas Sr., Leslie Barstow Sr., Chester Domowitch and Jack Stanley.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Ralph Cornell, senior member of Blue Ridge Chapter Future Farmers of America, won the coveted Charles H. Long agriculture prize at Lehman Township Hugh School Commencement exercises Wednesday night. The award, provided by Mr. Long, is an engraved gold wrist watch valued at $50. It is awarded annually to the senior FFA student who has performed outstanding and meritorious work during the three years he has been enrolled in the vocational agriculture course: Scholarship, Activities, Leadership, Home Project and extracurricular activities are all considered in making the award.

More than one small boy and girl and many adults were saddened this week to learn of the death on Sunday of “Dusty,” Sally and Jud Hauck’s ten-year-old St. Bernard. Dusty was a village character, whose gentle disposition endeared her to children and parents alike. Though she enjoyed the company of grown folks, she loved the companionship of children, often waiting for them on their porches until they arose in the morning.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

The Dallas Post is 130 years old. Information appearing here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

