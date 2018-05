- Submitted photo

DALLAS — Meet Boo. This young man is a playful, funny sort of cat that is always interested in what’s going on. He is friendly, social and most of all loving. He is neutered, up-to-date on shots and testing — now he just needs a home. If you are interested in Boo, fill out an application at bcfanimalrefuge.org/adopt. Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge is located at 974 Lockville Road. Telephone number is 570-333-5265.