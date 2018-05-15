Only Yesterday: Harry Gregory and Dianne Ide were top students of Lake-Lehman Class of 1968

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Editing, headline writing and layout were on the agenda recently as Wyoming Seminary Middle School journalism students worked with Wilkes University students to edit and publish The Upstairs News. Sem’s seventh grade students, under the direction of Marge Zeigler, write and publish their newspaper three times a year. Amongst the student journalists are Tyler Morris of Dallas, and Mansee Patel of Shavertown.

Trinity Learning Center, Dallas, recently toured the Back Mountain Wendy’s facility. Participants included Michael Pace, Alexa Decker, Travis DeBona, Ashley Carle, Catherine Clements, George Giacobbe, Kevin Hunter, Christopher Clemson, Chad Oswalt, Narc Noyalis, Colleen Carmody, Sarah Truscott, Jessi Swingle, Erica Luzetski, Samantha Shiner, Ryan Hogan, Corey Hohol and Christopher Diller.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Squeals and peels of laughter were heard at Mercy Center Nursery and Kindergarten Thursday as Wilbur, the famous pig and Charlotte, the wondrous spider made a surprise visit to the school. The children met and became friends with Wilbur and Charlotte when the classes took their annual field trip to the live theatre to see the production of “Charlotte’s Web” presented by the Misericordia. Class members are Janelle Bucha, Amanda Plashinski, Shannon Lupien, J.B. Bucha, Nicholas Shedlock, Gary Crompton, Jennifer Hoover, Brandon Pall, Brent Mayernick, Rae Ellen Zekas, Julie Howell, Amber Kelly, Matthew Breymeir, Scott Bent and Michael Davies.

Dallas student Heidi Strazdus won “Best of Grade Level” at the Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Show at College Misericordia, recently. Lake-Lehman, Dallas, Tunkhannock and Northwest Area students participated in the show.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Cold, damp weather failed to keep the area’s senior citizens from competing in the second annual Senior Citizens Olympics held Saturday at College Misericordia. Some 800 older Americans turned up on campus for the day’s activities. Events included bowling, bicycling, bocce ball, ballroom dancing, horseshoes, baseball throw, softball throw and darts. Top Individual award was won by Ed Remetz of the West Side Center in Kingston. Top team honors went to Nanticoke Multi-Purpose Center.

Back Mountain High School students recently participated in an all day workshop for women at Penn State’s Wilkes-Bare Campus in Lehman. Junior and senior female students took part in the panel discussions on career choices for women in today’s world. Attending from Dallas High School were: Gretchen Pyle, Cheri Cleasby, Michelle Letteer, Sherri Sweet, Robin Ashbridge, Ann Kraynak, Nancy Lyons, Vernanne Lord, Margaret Perry, Jill O’Dell and Barbara Kubasti.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

James Gosart and Richard Fedock, senior at Dallas Senior High School, achieved the second and third highest scores, respectively, in a recent mathematics contest at Wilkes College. The contest was sponsored by the Luzerne County Council of Mathematics Teachers. Eight-five seniors from public and private schools in Luzerne County participated.

Plans for the Annual Fireman’s Fair which will be held on July 30 and 31 were discussed at the meeting of Daniel C. Roberts Fire Company Auxiliary last Friday. A “hot ham” supper will be served on the first night – headed by Pauline Davis and Mrs. Carl Swanson. Mrs. Charles Williams is chairman of the Bazaar Booth; Mrs. Elwood Davis, chairman of the Bake Sale; and Mrs. Mal Nelson, chairman of the White Elephant Booth.

Top students of Lake-Lehman graduating class, as announced by High School Principal Anthony Marchakitus, are Harry C. Gregory and Dianne L. Ide.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Some of the women from the Back Mountain who will exhibit pictures and assist with manning the art show at the Fine Arts Fiesta next Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, are Mrs. Fred Howell, Mrs. Frank Werner, Mrs. Preston Sturdevant, Mrs. Burt Bryant, Mrs. Harry Allen, Miss Cora Johnson, Mrs. Wesley Himmler, and Mrs. Arthur Kushke, all active in the Wyoming Valley Art League. In the craft section, Mrs. T.M.B. Hicks will demonstrate chair caning.

Mrs. Gerald Stout, chairman of public relations for the Twelfth Annual Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction July 11 and 12, announces that Mr. and Mrs. James Hutchison will act as liaison for radio and television publicity. The Hutchisons will appear on a daily program over WILK. They will give time on their program for important auction publicity, and will arrange for interviews with key auction personnel over the air.

First social event sponsored by the newly formed Back Mountain Police Association drew 300 people to a dance at Jackson Fire Hall Friday night. Herbert Updyke, secretary of the Association, reported that nearly $550 was realized through the sale of 500 tickets sold before the affair and about fifty sold at the dance. The money will be used for a charter and other expenses of the new organization.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Mrs. Allie Morris, 83, is making a slow recovery and is now able to sit up in a chair part of the day after undergoing a serious illness. Mrs. Morris, the widow of the late Frank Morris, beloved Dallas schoolman, is the oldest citizen of Dallas who was born in the borough. Mrs. Jane Stroud, her neighbor on Franklin Street, is ninety-five and has lived here for many years, but was not born in Dallas.

Theresa Polachek, a soprano, and members of the Girls’ Chorus of Dallas Township High School, will represent that school in the All-State Pennsylvania Music Educators Association chorus concerts to be held this Friday and Saturday in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Only-Yesterday-1.jpg

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.