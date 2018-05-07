Only Yesterday: Bonnie Long inducted as Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls in 1968

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Six Dallas Middle School eighth grade students were recently selected to participate in the Luzerne County Junior High Honors Band which was held at Wilkes University. The students selected were Doug Yeager, Andrew Dale, Ross Lisinbigler, Laura Vodzak, Maria Stevens and Kristen Vodzak. This band was created to enable talented eighth and ninth grade band students from throughout Luzerne County to have the opportunity to perform together.

Dallas Elementary School students displayed their interest in science at last week’s science fair at the school. Griffen Adams and Buck Taylor tried their hand at sailing metal boats with magnets. Kasia Szulborski demonstrated an eruption on the volcano she made. Nicole Clemson tested dog treats on neighborhood pets, and T-Bones came out the clear winner.

John Dawe, 16, a junior at Lake-Lehman High School, won first place for his entry, “Surfing the Net,” at the PA State Science Olympiad held at Juniata College on April 24.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Final preparations are underway for the construction of the new playground at the Dallas Elementary School. Construction weekend will be May 12-15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday at 7 p.m. At the meeting to finalize the plans for coordinating volunteers and food donations as well as meals to be served after every shift, were: Kathy Millinton, Darmar Moravic-Gallagher, Liz Lloyd, Cathy Graham, Mary Blase, Brooke Blase and Ruth Tetschner.

Dallas Junior High School’s ninth grade American Experience classes, of Mr. John Johnson and Mrs. Maryann Storz, were recently visited by a member of the Democratic National Committee. Mr. Steven Morressey of Boston spoke to the classes on campaigning and life on the campaign trail. The speaker was part of the classes’ studies on American politics and presidential elections. Some of the students who took part were Jerri Searfoss, Jessica Oravitz, Jason Figueroa, Marc Labbate, Kim Staer, Brian Fett, Lisa Goldsmith and Amy Yanalunas.

Lake-Lehman Junior High coaches, Phillip Lipski and Thomas Williams, recently presented junior high wrestler Charlie Jacoby with a special plaque in recognition of his 400 wins in competitive wrestling for the years 1983-1984 through 1987-1988. Jacoby’s title for the entire time was 400-76-1.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Lake-Lehman High School students are in final rehearsal for their musical which will be performed in the high school auditorium this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Lisa Twardowski, who plays the part of Winfred in the musical, received a letter from Carol Burnett wishing her success and fun in playing the role which Miss Burnett played when “Once Upon a Mattress” appeared on Broadway. Lisa had invited Miss Burnett to attend the local musical.

Two Dallas residents will be among the cast Wednesday evening as College Misericordia presents its annual dance theatre program. Walt Babetski of Pine Road, Dallas, and Jim Balmer of West Center Hill Road, Dallas, will both be dancing in the program. The Dance Theatre will be held in the Walsh Auditorium at 8.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Next Thursday night Miss Bonnie Long, new Worthy Advisor of Charles James Memorial Assembly No. 144, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, will be installed with her fellow officers. The installation will be held at Eastern Star Hall, Foster Street, Dallas, at 7.

Back Mountain girls taking part in the Water Ballet, Dreamland, at Wyoming Seminary are Jane Bourke, Trucksville, Ann Graham, Shavertown, Patricia Johnson, Trucksville, Anne Kacy, Dallas, Pamela Pethick, Dallas, Marcy Robinson, Dallas, Susan Sears, Dallas, and Garry Van Scoy, Shavertown.

The first bound copy of the Sesquicentennial Memory Book was presented to Fred Hennebaul, Huntsville Road, Dallas, by George McCutcheon. Fred was Honorary Chairman of the Olde Dallas Sesquicentennial which was held in the Back Mountain area last fall. Mr. McCutcheon was chairman of the Sesqui and a member of the committee that put the Memory Book together.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Pat Whittaker will be crowned at May Day exercises Tuesday at Dallas-Franklin-Monroe Township school. Her Maid of Honor is Sandra Baird. Attendants are Donna McCrea, Mae Kingsbury, Nancy Tinklepaugh and Brenda Hoke, seniors; Eloise Holmgren and Virginia Morgan, juniors; Judy Richards and Sandy Lee, sophomores.

A quick witted Dallas Township mother averted tragedy for her two children shortly after breakfast on Tuesday morning, but was herself overcome by coal gas and hospitalized shortly after she had saved them. She is Mrs. Tex Wilson, the former Jean Monk of Dallas.

Dallas Area Schools will be represented at the Golf Tournament District Two, held at Irem Temple Country Club tomorrow at 8 a.m. The tournament is under the direction of John Yurgel, coach and faculty member of Hanover Township High School. Competing from Dallas Area will be: Belles, captain; Steinhauer, Lorentz, Moyer, Perrego and Smith, all of whom are coached by W. Arch Austin.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

In a school assembly presentation, seniors Charles Brobst, Glenn Roberts and Paul Shaver were awarded sweaters by Dallas Borough Athletic Association for boys’ basketball. Awarded gold basketballs for the girls’ team were seniors Beverly Cundiff, Polly Lou Cooper, Joan Gay, Marge Elkins and Ethel Culp. To be eligible for wards students must play at least two varsity years. The awards are given annually.

Winning a rating of “good” Lehman High School Band stood fourth among seven contestants in Class C in the State Finals of Pennsylvania Music and Forensic League at Oil City last weekend. John Milauskas, Lehman senior, won an “excellent” rating as student conductor. Only two other leaders surpassed him with “superior” ratings.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Only-Yesterday.jpg

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post