Only Yesterday: Theresa Dressler was entrant in Miss Pennsylvania USA Pageant in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

David Nieman of Boy Scout Troop 281 of Dallas recently passed his Board of Review for the rank of Eagle Scout. Troop 281 is sponsored by the Dallas United Methodist Church. Dave is the 70th Eagle Scout of the troop. His Eagle project was to install a drop ceiling in a community room at the Dallas Methodist Church and replace four broken doors.

The Junior/Senior High School Sunday School Class, assisted by the fifth and sixth grade class, of the Trucksville United Methodist Church will prepare and serve a pancake supper as part of the church’s Lenten Program. Members of the planning committee include Paul Reinert, teacher; Nikki Winters, Jennifer Jury, Stephanie Jury, Caitlin Bessmer, Amanda Socash, Megan Johnson, John Baird, Chris Eckert, Erin Madigan, Corey Pajka, Jason Race, Melissa Rossick, Amanda Young and Chris Young.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Five members of the Lake-Lehman High School Band participated in the District IX Orchestra last weekend at Wyoming Valley West High School. The local participants were selected after auditioning at Scranton Central High School in December. Participants were Albert Cigarski, MaryAnn Kasko, Kathy McAvoy, Scott Brown and Duane Austin.

Miss Theresa Dressler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Dressler, Dallas, has been selected as an entrant in the 1989 Miss Pennsylvania USA Pageant to be held this March. The pageant, which will be at the Howard Johnson High-Rise Hotel in Monroeville, will select Pennsylvania’s representative to the Miss USA Pageant televised nationally on CBS-TV in early 1989. Theresa is a graduate of Dallas Senior High School, Class of 1987, and is now a student at Pennsylvania State University, Wilkes-Barre Campus, where she is majoring in engineering.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Dallas Junior Woman’s Club recently announced winners in a sewing and fashion competition held during their February meeting. Amy Mazur won first place in the children’s division with Beverly Shelley in second place. Miss Pat Peiffer was first place in the tailoring division and Mrs. William Woronko was first in the general club division.

Members of Dallas United Methodist Church are beginning their mile of pennies at a wishing well. They are collecting the monies to assist Wesley Village, a Methodist retirement community. Youth members involved in the project are Gregg Roman, Scott Common, Scott Jobson, Paul Jobson, Bruce Common, Joey Maniskas, Marjorie Myers, Elaine Kapsun, Ellen Kapson, Linda Akers, Doug Roman, Bob Stair, Nancy Fitch, Georgia Dombek and Dawn Campbell.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

The Back Mountain Organ Society met recently at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dungey, Dallas. Mr. Alan Wilkinson of Bunker Hill entertained the group with colored slides of some of the places in Europe which he and his wife, Dolly, visited last year. All members played both piano and organ with love songs for Valentine’s Day as the theme. Vocal duets were given by Mr. and Mrs. Burl Updyke, accompanied by Mrs. Fred Swanson.

The Dallas Senior and Junior Woman’s Clubs have completed plans for a dinner and semi-formal dance to be held this Saturday at Irem Temple Country Club, Dallas. Mrs. Thomas Reese and Mrs. Harold Haefele, chairmen of the affair, have announced that proceeds of the affair are to be used for scholarships and other charitable works which both clubs support.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Richard Hogoboom, Sutton Road, Trucksville, has been named chairman of the 1958 Easter Seal Campaign for Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, according to an announcement by Robert E. Pickup, president of the Association.

Cathy and Buster Carr, Claude Street, Dallas, entertained their little friends at a Valentine’s party. Guests were Karen Fry, Diane Fry, Joy Harris, Patty Carey and Robert Carey.

A gala, festive Country Fair will be sponsored by the teachers, Parent Teacher Association and Alumni of Lake-Noxen High School next Friday. Mrs. Raymond Garinger is chairman. The fair will start with a delicious buffet supper. Games, door prizes and fun booths will furnish entertainment.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Trucksville Methodist Church will dedicate its new amplifying system with a special service starting next Sunday morning at 10:30. The amplifying system is the gift of the men’s class of the church and is a memorial to the men and women who have served in all wars. The system is entirely paid for, the Men’s Class having raised the money within a short time after it started its campaign in the community. Recognition of the memorial gift will be by Richard Rees, veteran of World War I, and Philip Cease, veteran of World War II. Acceptance by the Board of Trustees will follow.

A lively and spirted debate on the Marshal Plan brought out a capacity group of parents and teachers at a meeting of the Shavertown Parent Teacher Association at the Grade School Monday evening. The debate was opened by Attorney Dan Flood who explained the plan and defended the affirmative side. With him was Professor Leroy Bugby of Wyoming Seminary. Debaters on the negative side were Attorney William A. Valentine and Paul Winter. The affirmative side was declared the winner.

Grandma Jim Ide will play a leading part in “Ye Old Time Tea Party,” a one-act comedy that will be presented at the Home Talent Program sponsored by Lehman W.S.C.S. Wednesday evening, March 3 in Lehman High School. Grandma is hale and hearty and the life of the cast – in spite of the fact that she admits to having past the three score ten mark.

