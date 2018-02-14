Jobs

Man on the street: ‘If you could be anyone else in the world, who would you be?’

February 14th, 2018 7:30 pm

“How about a pope? Like this one, he’s a nice friendly fellow, sincere and helpful.” Joe Kester Shavertown
“Meryl Streep. She seems to have it all together. She’s talented; she has money and she doesn’t seem to get sucked up in the Hollywood thing.” Susan Klaips Dallas
“No, I don’t want to be Meghan Markel or anyone like that. I already have my prince charming (my husband will like this).” Andrea Higdon Dallas
“Wow that’s huge! Probably someone that could bring for everyone what they want and love for each other — a peacemaker. Who is that? “ Marvin Bassett Kingston
“Donald Trump. Why not? He has all the money and a very beautiful wife. He’s doing a hard job.” David Smith Dallas
“Wynton Marsalis. He’s a great, professional and talented trumpeter, a kind teacher and person. I play the trumpet, too. I love his attitude toward music and life.” Michael Paige Dallas
Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek


Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612