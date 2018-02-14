Man on the street: ‘If you could be anyone else in the world, who would you be?’

“How about a pope? Like this one, he’s a nice friendly fellow, sincere and helpful.”

Joe Kester

Shavertown

“Meryl Streep. She seems to have it all together. She’s talented; she has money and she doesn’t seem to get sucked up in the Hollywood thing.”

Susan Klaips

Dallas

“No, I don’t want to be Meghan Markel or anyone like that. I already have my prince charming (my husband will like this).”

Andrea Higdon

Dallas

“Wow that’s huge! Probably someone that could bring for everyone what they want and love for each other — a peacemaker. Who is that? “

Marvin Bassett

Kingston

“Donald Trump. Why not? He has all the money and a very beautiful wife. He’s doing a hard job.”

David Smith

Dallas

“Wynton Marsalis. He’s a great, professional and talented trumpeter, a kind teacher and person. I play the trumpet, too. I love his attitude toward music and life.”

Michael Paige

Dallas

