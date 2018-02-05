Items at Trucksville Winter Market provide reprieve from cold weather

TRUCKSVILLE — The name of a bright yellow squash — sunshine squash — available at a Back Mountain Winter Market embodies the nature of a weekly farmers market held at the Trucksville United Methodist.

Tina Carlin from 4 Seasons Farms near Meshoppen, a vendor at the market, said the squash and other vegetables do indeed provide a bit of sunshine and a temporary reprieve from a cold season.

“Our greens: spinach, arugula, cabbage and lettuce, are grown in our greenhouses throughout the year,” Carlin said. “Other vegetables which include squash, onions, carrots, beets, have been carefully stored.”

Carlin is quick to share with customers the history of the farm, owned by her husband’s family, which spans over 100 years.

“As of today, the farm has been running for 114 years,” she said on a recent Saturday.

Across the way, Vince Landers, from Beta Bread Bakery inClarks Summit, is equally eager to share information about his product and the health benefit it affords customers.

Landers said all of his baked good are baked daily, without preservatives and most without sugar or dairy.

Landers, who said he enjoys interacting with the residents of the Back Mountain and outlying areas, is happy to provide suggestions in addition to information.

“Our olive bread goes great with spaghetti and maybe a nice glass of wine on a cold night,” he said.

A cocoa-caraway rye bread, he said, provides all the flavor without any artificial coloring.

“The cocoa provides the coloring,” he said. “You can smell it when it’s baking, but you can’t taste it.”

His products, he said, range from the traditional to the “funky trendy.”

“We have chocolate cookies and then we also have organic sprouted wheat bread,” he said. “There’s something for everyone.”

Landers said, although the bread may cost slightly more than those found at the supermarket, it is markedly different.

“It has unique texture and taste,” he said.

Landers, who organizes the market, credits Morag Michael, a member of the church, with assisting vendors in use of the space in the church hall.

“We’re simply hosting the event,” Michael said. “We thought it was a great idea and it’s great to see the space used for such a good cause.”

Dog lovers who frequent the winter market are not disappointed.

Melody Fuller, a vendor at the event, provides dozens of puppy treats, sourced only in the United States.

“A lot of dog treats are made in the U.S., but their ingredients come from outside the country,” she said. “Our handmade, human grade treats are made from ingredients here in the U.S.”

As attendees made their way past Jagger’s, even those without pets took time to admire the careful crafting of the cookies.

“We even have special Valentine’s Day themed cookies,” said Fuller, pointing out pink and red heart-shaped treats.”

Steve Davis, of Dallas, was at the event because some medical issues have made it necessary to eat more healthily.

“Plus, it tastes really good and I enjoy just coming to the market,” he said.

Landers hopes the marketwill continue until the summer market starts up in July.

“In addition to food items, we are now also accepting gift and craft vendors,” he said.

A Winter Market took place in the Fellowship Hall at Trucksville United Methodist Church Feb. 3. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TDPmarket1.jpg A Winter Market took place in the Fellowship Hall at Trucksville United Methodist Church Feb. 3. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Vince Landers stands behind his Beta Bread Bakery stand at the Trucksville United Methodist Church Winter Market. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TDPmarket2.jpg Vince Landers stands behind his Beta Bread Bakery stand at the Trucksville United Methodist Church Winter Market. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Archer, 3 1/2, holds a loaf of cheese bread for his grandmother Marcia Davis at the Winter Market at the Trucksville United Methodist Church. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TDPmarket3.jpg Archer, 3 1/2, holds a loaf of cheese bread for his grandmother Marcia Davis at the Winter Market at the Trucksville United Methodist Church. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Winter squash was a feature at the Carlin Farm stand at the Trucksville United Methodist Church managed by Tina Carlin. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TDPmarket4.jpg Winter squash was a feature at the Carlin Farm stand at the Trucksville United Methodist Church managed by Tina Carlin. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Morag Michael, left, purchases chocolate candy from Debbie Rosencrans at the Debs Cakes & Candies stand at the Winter Market held at Trucksville United Methodist Church. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TDPmarket5.jpg Morag Michael, left, purchases chocolate candy from Debbie Rosencrans at the Debs Cakes & Candies stand at the Winter Market held at Trucksville United Methodist Church. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Produce at the Carlin Farms stand at the Trucksville United Methodist Church Winter Market. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TDPmarket6.jpg Produce at the Carlin Farms stand at the Trucksville United Methodist Church Winter Market. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post

More information … The Winter Food market is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Trucksville United Methodist Church, Knob Hill Road, Trucksville. For information about becoming a vendor at the event, anticipated to run through the spring, call Beta Bread’s Vince Landers at 570-586-3354.