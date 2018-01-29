Back Mountain students named to The University of Scranton dean’s list

SCRANTON — Back Mountain residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2017 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The students are:

Jake Selingo, Shavertown, freshman chemistry major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Ashley Spencer, Tunkhannock, freshman biochemistry major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Madeline Grant, Dallas, sophomore criminal justice major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Sela Fine, Sweet Valley, junior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Michael Gatusky, Dallas, junior neuroscience major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Victoria Pennington, West Wyoming, junior strategic communication major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Daniel Ricker, Dallas, junior computer science major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Cassandra Wisdo, Tunkhannock, junior international studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Tara Zukosky, Wyoming, junior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Brian Banas, Dallas, senior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Elizabeth DiGiovine, Shavertown, senior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Lewis Hackling, Noxen, senior neuroscience major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Andrew Nardone, Dallas, senior biochemistry major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Peter Shaver, Shavertown, senior journalism - electronic media major in the College of Arts and Sciences

Brittany Zamber, Tunkhannock, freshman health administration major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Caroline Banas, Dallas, sophomore nursing major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Kelly Clarke, Wyoming, sophomore counseling and human services major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Olivia Mennig, Dallas, sophomore nursing major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Samantha Pollick, Wyoming, sophomore nursing major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Michael Boland, Dallas, senior health administration major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Nicole Cavanaugh, Dallas, freshman accounting major in the Kania School of Management

Alissa Zamber, Tunkhannock, sophomore accounting major in the Kania School of Management

Katie Conrad, Dallas, junior operations management major in the Kania School of Management

Molly Hampsey, Tunkhannock, junior finance major in the Kania School of Management

Carl Gross, Shavertown, senior finance major in the Kania School of Management