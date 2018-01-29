Back Mountain students named to The University of Scranton dean’s list

SCRANTON — Back Mountain residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2017 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.
The students are:
Jake Selingo, Shavertown, freshman chemistry major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Ashley Spencer, Tunkhannock, freshman biochemistry major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Madeline Grant, Dallas, sophomore criminal justice major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Sela Fine, Sweet Valley, junior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Michael Gatusky, Dallas, junior neuroscience major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Victoria Pennington, West Wyoming, junior strategic communication major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Daniel Ricker, Dallas, junior computer science major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Cassandra Wisdo, Tunkhannock, junior international studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Tara Zukosky, Wyoming, junior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Brian Banas, Dallas, senior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Elizabeth DiGiovine, Shavertown, senior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Lewis Hackling, Noxen, senior neuroscience major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Andrew Nardone, Dallas, senior biochemistry major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Peter Shaver, Shavertown, senior journalism - electronic media major in the College of Arts and Sciences
Brittany Zamber, Tunkhannock, freshman health administration major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies
Caroline Banas, Dallas, sophomore nursing major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies
Kelly Clarke, Wyoming, sophomore counseling and human services major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies
Olivia Mennig, Dallas, sophomore nursing major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies
Samantha Pollick, Wyoming, sophomore nursing major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies
Michael Boland, Dallas, senior health administration major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies
Nicole Cavanaugh, Dallas, freshman accounting major in the Kania School of Management
Alissa Zamber, Tunkhannock, sophomore accounting major in the Kania School of Management
Katie Conrad, Dallas, junior operations management major in the Kania School of Management
Molly Hampsey, Tunkhannock, junior finance major in the Kania School of Management
Carl Gross, Shavertown, senior finance major in the Kania School of Management