Lake-Lehman takes WVC Division 2 wrestling title

Lake-Lehman clinched the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 wrestling title Monday, wrapped up a perfect season within the division Wednesday and set itself up well for the upcoming District 2 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships.

The Black Knights made it through the five-match division schedule beating every team by at least 20 points. As division champions, they earned one of two top seeds and the right to host the first two rounds of the District 2 tournament Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The district tournament concludes Saturday, Feb. 3 at Pittston Area with consolation semifinals and finals, then finals in both Class 3A and 2A.

Lake-Lehman 54

Meyers 25

Zack Stuart, Robert Long, Garrett Kolb, Hunter Burke and Jake Trumbower had five straight pins from 120 through 145 to overcome an early 12-6 deficit in Wednesday’s home match to conclude the division schedule.

Nick Zaboski also had a pin at 160.

Lake-Lehman 54

Hanover Area 22

Lake-Lehman clinched the division title with Monday’s win in which Josh Bonomo (138) and Charles Henry (220) each had first-period pins.

Chase Button (160) and Garrett Kolb (132) also won by pin.

Nick Zaboski won a one-point decision at 170 and T.J. Meehan won by three points at 195.

Delaware Valley 38

Lake-Lehman 26

Lake-Lehman suffered its only loss in eight dual meets this season Jan. 18 in non-league action at Delaware Valley.

Kaleb Konigus (285) and Jake Trumbower had the only pins for the Black Knights in the loss. Zack Stuart and Robert Long won consecutive major decisions at 120 and 126.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post