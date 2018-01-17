Lady Mountaineers adjusting following Charlton injury

With sophomore forward Lauren Charlton leading the way, contributing on the inside and outside, Dallas had one of the most successful starts to the girls basketball season of any District 2 team.

Now that they face the rest of the season without Charlton, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder as well as their second-leading 3-point shooter, the Lady Mountaineers will seek the adjustments necessary to move forward with a promising season.

Charlton suffered a shoulder injury while Dallas was locked in a close battle at Hazleton Area Jan. 11 late in the first half of what became a 55-42 loss. At presstime, the 6-foot Charlton was scheduled to have season-ending surgery before the week was over.

“We still have some depth on the team,” said Dallas coach Kelly Johnson, who noted that the remaining girls played well together in a summer league when Charlton was away and unavailable. “We still have size on the team.

“We’re going to give some players opportunities that have not had a lot of varsity opportunities so far. We asked all of the girls that everybody is going to have to do a little bit more in terms of the scoring, in terms of the rebounding inside. In the categories that Lauren excelled in, everybody has to do a little bit more to pick up that slack.”

The loss to Hazleton Area was the second in three games for Dallas following a 7-0 start.

Charlton started as a freshman. Following the graduation of Maddie Kelley and Sara Lojewski, the only players who scored more than her on a 12-13 team last season, Charlton took over the offensive leadership role. She was averaging more than 15 points per game prior to the shortened outing against Hazleton Area.

“She’s a great inside-outside player,” coach Johnson said. “She brings a lot of different looks to the game, which makes her a strong all-around player.”

The Dallas coach points to the contributions of the other players during the seven-game, season-opening winning streak as reasons to believe the Lady Mountaineers can come up with a new winning combination.

Johnson’s twin daughters and Kendra Saba make up a veteran backcourt.

Hanna Johnson, at point guard, and Saba, as a defensive standout, are returning starters. Olivia Johnson leads the team in 3-pointers for the second straight season after moving up from being the top player off the bench a year ago.

Juniors Gianna Centrella, a guard, and Samantha Kern, a forward, had filled the other starting spot, depending on how Dallas matched up with opponents. Centrella has emerged as the second-leading scorer.

Johnson expects to continue to have options when setting the lineup and rotation.

Sophomore Morgan MacNeely has been a big contributor off the bench, junior Hannah Doran may be ready to help more after being limited by an injury and freshman Emily Weiland could be tested to see if she is ready for additional playing time.

“I’m still confident,” coach Johnson said. “We’re still confident.

“We still bring a lot to the floor and we still have strengths in a lot of different areas. I’m pretty happy with our running game. My guards can get up the floor and our defense this year has just been phenomenal.

“I’ve been thrilled with our defense. We just need for everybody to play with confidence.”

MORE IMPROVEMENT

Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock all went from losing records in the 2016-17 season to winning marks in the first half of the 2017-18 season.

The Lady Mountaineers slipped below .500 when they lost with a state tournament berth on the line in the District 2 Class 4A third-place game to end last season. They went 6-10 in the WVC.

Going into Thursday’s resumption of action, Dallas was 3-2 for third place out of six teams in Division 1, up two positions from a year ago. It was 8-2 overall.

Lake-Lehman has already matched its division and overall win totals from last season while Tunkhannock had matched its overall total.

The two teams finished in the bottom two spots in Division 2 last season.

Lake-Lehman was 6-1 in the WVC and tied for third out of six teams in the division while going 7-5 overall. The Lady Knights were 6-10 and 7-16 last season.

Tunkhannock was 2-2 in the WVC and 5-4 overall, up from 3-13 and 5-17 last season when it missed out on the District 2 playoffs.

As of Thursday, Dallas was fourth, Lake-Lehman sixth and Tunkhannock seventh in the 10-way race for eight spots in the District 2 Class 4A tournament.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post