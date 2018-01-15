Dallas Elementary School third-graders conduct food drive

DALLAS — Officers of Ms. Regan’s Palfey’s third-grade class at Dallas Elementary School conducted a holiday food drive for the Fellowship Food Pantry in Dallas. Class officers are Ava Knorr, president; Kayla Whilden, vice president; Holden Keen, judge; and Regan Quinn, secretary.

Conducting a food drive at Dallas Elementary School are, from left, first row, Regan Quinn, Kayla Whilden, Jason Dyrli, Matthew Sevenski, Class Judge, Holden Keen and Ian Frey. Second row, Ryan Roman, Layla Williams, Harrison Farina, Abraham Hobson-Tomascik, William McCabe, Lily Milazzo, Ava Knorr, Emma Pitcavage, Madison Gronkowski, and Sophia Loiselle. Third row, Sadie Quinn, Sean Gilbert, and Tanner Kinney. Absent at the time of the photo was Arabella Woznikaitis.

Dallas Elementary School students who conducted a food drive for the Fellowship Food Pantry in Dallas are, from front, Regan Quinn, Emma Pitcavage, Harrison Farina, Ava Knorr, Lily Milazzo, Jason Dyrli, Associate Pastor of Worship; Mr. Karl Dyrli, Madison Gronkowski, Holden Keen, Matthew Sevenski, and Ian Frey.