Back Mountain residents in the news

Kahanov co-authored chapter in collegiate textbook

DALLAS TWP. — Leamor Kahanov, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University, recently co-authored the 10th chapter, “Therapeutic Ultrasound,’’ with William E. Prentice in the collegiate textbook, “Therapeutic Modalities in Rehabilitation, Fifth Edition.”

The 57-page chapter appears under part four of the book that addresses Sound Energy Modalities. The McGraw-Hill Companies-published book addresses the basic physics, treatment techniques and clinical applications of ultrasound, as well as its use in combination with other modalities.

Kahanov is a certified athletic trainer with a doctorate in education from the University of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif. She earned a master’s degree in exercise and sports sciences from the University of Arizona, Tucson, Ariz., and a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and athletic training from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.

Raymond honored by Commonwealth Health

WILKES-BARRE – Carrie Raymond, of Dallas, has been named Non-Clinical Manager of the Year at Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Every hospital in the health care network names an Employee of the Year, Clinical Manager of the Year and Non-Clinical Manager of the Year.

Customer service supervisor in the laboratory at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Raymond is a graduate of Dallas High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from College Misericordia (now Misericordia University) and is registered in medical technology. She worked at General Hospital lab for 30 years, serving in customer service for the last 20 years.

Her coworkers cited Raymond for her positive attitude and the empathetic manner in which she deals with customers.

Evans inducted into society

KUTZTOWN — Madison Evans, of Dallas, has been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success at Kutztown University.

Two named to dean’s list

ANNVILLE — Kelly Jacobs and Kayla Wanek, both of Dallas and both graduates of Dallas High School, were among more than 700 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester 2017 at Lebanon Valley College.

Jacobs is pursuing a bachelor of arts in economics while Wanek is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology.

Locals named to dean’s list

LEWISBURG — Five Back Mountain students have been named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the fall semester of the 2017-2018 academic year. They are:

Jamie Carty, of Harveys Lake, Class of 2019; Amber Habib, of Harveys Lake, Class of 2018; Patrick Newhart, Dallas, Class of 2018; Bradley Sedor, of Shavertown, Class of 2018; and Katherine Sokirka, of Wyoming, Class of 2018.

Charlotte Maria named to dean’s list

BETHLEHEM — Charlotte Maria, of Wyoming, was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University for the fall 2017 semester.

Dean’s List status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Kim brothers on dean’s list

CLINTON, NY — Andrew W. Kim and Michael E. Kim, sons of Eugene and Gisele Kim of Dallas, have both been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2017 fall semester. The brothers are both graduates of Wyoming Seminary and are both first-year students at Hamilton.