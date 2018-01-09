Jobs

RailRiders utility man Cito Culver signs with Marlins

By DJ Eberle - djeberle@timesleader.com | January 9th, 2018 5:11 pm

Shortstop Cito Culver stops a ball in the hole tossing to first base for an out. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Cito Culver is moving on.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders uber-utility man, and former New York Yankees first-round selection, announced on his Instagram account on Tuesday that he had signed with the Miami Marlins.

Culver joins an familiar face with the Marlins. Gary Denbo left the New York Yankees and his post as vice president of player development in October for a similar role with the Miami.

“I want to say thank you to the New York Yankees for believing in a young kid from upstate New York and giving me a chance to follow my dreams! I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me,” Culver wrote. “With that being said I’m really excited for a new chapter in my life with the Miami Marlins!!! Looking forward to the opportunity to grow with this organization. Extremely humbled to be able to continue following my dreams!! Let’s go!!!!! #miamimarlins #newchapter.”

Culver was a drafted by the Yankees in 2010 out of high school. The Rochester, N.Y. native made it as high as Triple-A, where he had played portions of the last three seasons with the RailRiders.

The former first rounder played in 103 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past season, hitting a career-high 12 home runs to pair with a .231 batting average.

By DJ Eberle

djeberle@timesleader.com

Reach DJ Eberle at 570-991-6398 or on Twitter @ByDJEberle


