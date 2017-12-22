Jobs

Irem Women’s Auxiliary holds Christmas Luncheon

December 22nd, 2017 12:33 pm

The Irem Women’s Auxiliary held a Christmas luncheon at Irem Country Clubhouse in Dallas. Following lunch, the auxiliary was treated to a program of Christmas music by the Dallas Middle School Select Choir under the direction of Mrs. Hollie Baker. Anyone interested in membership in the auxiliary can contact membership chairperson Carol Belmont at 570-696-1338 or Suanne Moses at 570-822-4976. Shown here, from left, are Cassie Munzing, financial secretary; Janet Stritzinger, first vice president; Suanne Moses, president; Hollie Baker, choir director; Eddie Bozette, second vice president; and Cynthia Mahalick, treasurer.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Irem-Christmas-Lunch.jpgSubmitted photo
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Irem.CMYK_.jpgSubmitted photo


