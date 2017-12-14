Zolner gets Dallas girls swim team started in right direction

DALLAS TWP. – Opening day for the Dallas girls is as much about getting the newest swimmers accustomed to the flow of a high school meet as it is about giving the returnees their first chance of the season to put up impressive times in a competitive setting.

The Mountaineers accomplished both Wednesday.

Abby Zolner won the maximum four events while fellow senior Annalise Cheshire joined sophomores Missy Leonard, Jenny Leonard and Abbey Sutzko in adding three wins as Dallas took the top two places in every event in a 149-31 Wyoming Valley Conference victory over Lake-Lehman.

Zolner won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke and was part of two winning relays, anchoring the 400 freestyle to wrap up a successful first day. As someone who has joined Cheshire as the leading swimmers on teams that are a combined 37-1 in the WVC in their four-year careers, Zolner knew there were other responsibilities Wednesday.

“We try to teach the freshmen about what goes on in a meet and everything like that,” Zolner said. “We try to motivate them so they know what it’s like to actually swim in a meet.

“We try to show them what kind of atmosphere we have with everyone cheering on the side of the pool. We just want them to be a part of that and try to make them feel good and at home.”

Dallas coach Romayne Mosier likes to let her veteran swimmers, particularly the seniors, handle that process.

“I put it all in their hands,” Mosier said. “I kind of have the senior members of the team explain to them what’s going on in a meet and what their responsibilities are and what they have to do.

“They make sure the girls get to the blocks on time, that they cool down after their races.”

Along with the action in the pool, there are things happening throughout the venue, including on the walls.

On the far end from the starting blocks, swimmers have posted personal goals on the wall. Along the side of the pool, where they gather to cheer on teammates, they also work together posting scores on papers they hang there to monitor the meet as it progresses.

“They show them how to keep track of the score as the meet progresses,” Mosier said. “That’s important in a meet so they know what they’re going to have to do to be able to win the meet.

“They need to keep track of the score, as much as I keep track of the score and the (official) table keeps track.”

There were many positive developments to monitor.

Cheshire joined Zolner as the swimmers who won two individual events, taking the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

The Leonard twins were on two winning relays, picked up an individual win each and joined Zolner for a sweep of the top three spots in the 200 IM. Missy, who won the 100 backstroke, was just 24-hundredths of a second behind Zolner. Jenny won the 500 free.

Sutzko was one of the swimmers who met a personal goal. She won the 100 free in 58.85.

“Her goal was to get under a minute in the 100 free and she did it,” Mosier said.

Hannah Thomas won the 200 free and was on one winning relay.

Gianna Leo began her senior year with a diving win.

Amanda Puza and Olivia Roback were part of relay wins.

“There was a lot going on here,” Mosier said. “There were a lot of personal-best times.”

Abigail Bartuska, in the 200 freestyle, and Emily Burgit, in the 100 breaststroke, had third-place individual finishes to lead the Black Knights in their first meet under new coach Janice O’Brien.

Dallas’ Annalise Cheshire swims the butterfly leg of the girls 200 medley relay against Lake-Lehman Wednesday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Swim1.jpg Dallas’ Annalise Cheshire swims the butterfly leg of the girls 200 medley relay against Lake-Lehman Wednesday. Lake-Lehman’s Sierra Jendrzejewski swims the backstroke leg of the girls 200 medley relay against Dallas Wednesday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Swim2.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Sierra Jendrzejewski swims the backstroke leg of the girls 200 medley relay against Dallas Wednesday. Dallas’ Jennifer Leonard swims the freestyle leg of the girls 200 medley relay against Lake-Lehman Wednesday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Swim3.jpg Dallas’ Jennifer Leonard swims the freestyle leg of the girls 200 medley relay against Lake-Lehman Wednesday. Dallas’ Shane Szczecinski swims the backstroke leg of the boys 200 medley relay against Lake-Lehman Wednesday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Swim4.jpg Dallas’ Shane Szczecinski swims the backstroke leg of the boys 200 medley relay against Lake-Lehman Wednesday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Swim5.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post