Dallas High School athletic teams off to fast start in winter season

DALLAS TWP. – The Dallas boys swimming, girls swimming and wrestling teams won their Wyoming Valley Conference openers Wednesday continuing a successful start to the winter sports season for the school’s athletic teams.

Both Dallas basketball teams were already 2-0 by that point, including the girls winning the championship of the Mike Duda Tip-Off Tournament at Wyoming Valley West.

Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock also had some impressive moments in the first week of winter sports.

The Black Knights won a wrestling tournament championship and got a major upset from their girls basketball in a tournament game on opening night.

Tunkhannock teams went a combined 9-3 from Dec. 9-13.

BOYS SWIMMING

Kevin Allen and Shane Szczecinski opened their sophomore seasons with four wins each Wednesday when Dallas downed Lake-Lehman, 130-10, in the WVC opener for both teams.

Allen won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles and was part of two winning relay teams.

“This is probably his best day, although he did do very well at districts last year, too,” Dallas coach Romayne Mosier said.

Allen, who earned a relay bronze medal at last season’s District 2 Class 2A championships, was on two winning relays Wednesday.

Szczecinski won the 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and two relays.

Mikail Kochta and Tony Caravaggio each won two relays and one individual event. Krochta won the 100 fly. Caravagio won the 500 freestyle.

Evan Sebecky won the 100 backstroke while Ryan Spears, Zach Minarik, Andrew Francis and David Rinehimer all had legs on a winning relay team.

Logan Kuher, Lake-Lehman’s only boys swimmer, won the 200 individual medley.

Tunkhannock 110, Nanticoke 51

Dylan Mislevy, Alex Bushre and David Tidball each won an individual event and were together on two relay wins for Tunkhannock in its Wednesday opener.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 66

Carbondale 44

Tunkhannock bounced back from a one-point loss to Scranton Prep to improve to 2-1 with Wednesday’s win.

Abby Ritz scored 17 points and Sam Generotti added 16 in the win.

Dallas 46

West Scranton 32

Lauren Charlton scored 18 points in Tuesday’s championship game and was named Duda Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Gianna Centrella, who had nine points, and Olivia Johnson, who added six, made the all-tournament team.

The Mountaineers used a 13-5 second quarter to open a 28-19 halftime lead.

Dallas 58

Honesdale 48

Gianna Centrella scored 21 points and hit three 3-pointers for Dallas, which overcame a nine-point halftime deficit in an opening round game in the Duda Tournament.

The game, which was the season opener for Dallas, was postponed from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10 because of weather.

Dallas made a total of seven 3-pointers. Lauren Charlton had two while scoring 14 points.

Hanna Johnson added 12 points.

Dallas used a 19-8, third-quarter advantage to take a 42-40 lead, then expanded it from there.

Tunkhannock 42

Elk Lake 24

Tunkhannock held Elk Lake scoreless in the first quarter and opened an 18-2 halftime lead on the way to a road win in the Dec. 9 opener.

Abby Ritz led the way with 14 points.

Harrisburg 56

Lake-Lehman 45

Harrisburg opened a 24-point halftime lead on the way to the title of the Lady Cougars Tip-Off Tournament at Hazleton Area Dec. 9.

Harrisburg, which reached the second round of the state Class 5A tournament last season, led 21-8 after one quarter and 43-19 at halftime.

Madison Borum scored 16 points and Sarah Salus added 12 for Lake-Lehman. Borum had 11 points in the first half. Salus scored nine in the second half.

Lake-Lehman 59

Hazleton Area 55

Savannah Purdy scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures when Lake-Lehman opened the season by upsetting the hosts in the Lady Cougar Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 8.

Hazleton Area led 16-8 after one quarter and carried a 42-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Madison Borum added 15 points while Corinna Scoblick added 12 and Sarah Salus 11 in the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 64

Elk Lake 41

Sean Harder scored 21 points to lead Tunkhannock to a win at home in its season opener Tuesday.

Dallas 65

Boys Latin 53

Joey Parsons did half of his team’s scoring in the first half and finished with 29 points to lead Dallas to victory at home Dec. 9 in the season opener against Boys Latin High School from Philadelphia.

Parsons had 16 points to help Dallas to a 32-23 lead at halftime.

Jay Bittner added 21 points in the win.

“We only turned the ball over 11 times against them and they’re very athletic,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said.

Coughlin 41

Lake-Lehman 34

Coughlin held host Lake-Lehman to six first-half points on the way to a win in the Dec. 8 opener.

WRESTLING

Lake-Lehman 39

West Scranton 36

Nick Zaboski pinned Jake Butka in the final bout at 170 pounds Wednesday night to rally Lake-Lehman past visiting West Scranton in a non-league opener.

T.J. Meehan (195), Kaleb Konigus (285), Zack Stuart (120) and Hunter Burke (145) also had pins for the Black Knights, who overcame deficits four times in the match.

Garrett Kolb pulled out a one-point decision at 138.

Tunkhannock 46

Scranton 22

Sam Rice (195), Harry Thrash (285) and Dave Evans (113) had first-period pins when Tunkhannock won the non-league road match Wednesday.

Dustin Henry (220) and Matt Rosentel (106) also added pins.

Rough Rider Tournament

Freshman Hunter Burke made his high school debut by earning the Outstanding Wrestler award while leading Lake-Lehman to the team championship of the Rough Rider Tournament at Catasauqua Dec. 9.

Burke rolled through the tournament with three pins, including one in 16 seconds, and a technical fall.

Kaleb Konigus, at 285 pounds, also won a title with a pin in the finals.

Bobby Long, Garrett Kolb and Burke won three straight titles at 126, 132 and 138. Long and Kolb won their championship matches in decisions by a combined margin of 18-2.

T.J. Meehan finished second at 195.

Freshmen Zack Stuart (120), Jake Trumbower (145) and Nick Zaboski (160) added third-place finishes.

Lake-Lehman scored 124 ½ points to finish on top of the nine-team field. Philadelphia Central was second with 111, followed by Western Wayne with 68.

Case-Flynn Duals

Tunkhannock went 4-1 to finish second in the event at Pottsville’s Martz Hall Dec. 9.

The Tigers defeated Twin Valley (39-27), Wyoming Valley West (45-30), Muhlenberg (72-12) and Shaler (38-37), but lost to host Pottsville (55-18).

Tom Traver, Dave Evans, and Sam Rice all went 5-0 on the day.

Traver, wrestling at 138 and 145 pounds, started the day with four straight pins in 1:13 or less, then added a major decision.

Brian Bealer Memorial Bear Duals

Dallas went 2-3 to finish seventh of 10 teams in the season-opening event Dec. 9 at Boyertown.

The Mountaineers edged Harry S. Truman, 39-38, and lost 62-9 to Owen J. Roberts, 48-25 to Garnet Valley and 62-11 to Bethlehem Liberty in pool competition.

Dallas then beat Interboro, 47-24, in the seventh-place match.

Shawn Henniger and Steven Newell each went 5-0.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nanticoke 90

Tunkhannock 72

Nanticoke spoiled the WVC opener for Tunkhannock Wednesday.

Sara Felter had two individual wins for the Lady Tigers.

