Black Knights started strong before being finished by Scranton Prep

SCRANTON – Lake-Lehman’s offense opened the District 2 championship with an impressive march.

The Black Knights put together a lengthy drive, both in distance and in time, against a defense that had shut out more than half its opponents this season.

To be asked to do it repeatedly, however, was too much for the Black Knights.

“The field position, what are you going to do?” coach Jerry Gilsky said after the Cavaliers kept his Black Knights pinned the rest of the night while rattling off the game’s final 51 points en route to a 54-7 rout at Scranton Memorial Stadium Nov. 10. “We couldn’t stop the bleeding.”

Lake-Lehman was brilliant for the first 16 minutes against a team from which it had suffered its worst loss of the regular season, 42-0 at home in Week 3.

The Black Knights forced the Cavaliers to settle for a field goal on the game-opening possession. They used 15 straight runs, converting two third downs and a fourth-down situation, to drive 79 yards in 7:44 for a touchdown.

A goal-line stand followed to protect the 7-3 lead.

It also left the Knights in a hole from which they never escaped.

Pinned at the 4 to start out, they lost a fumble on third-and-eight and Sam Dickson ran it in 7 yards to put Scranton Prep ahead to stay.

The Cavaliers then combined their potent offense with a dominating kicking game to win the field position battle while breaking down the Black Knights.

“We had the seven-minute drive in the first quarter,” Gilsky said. “We knew that we needed those three-yard gains, 3 ½-yard gains, to keep the ball out of their hands.”

As the Cavaliers moved further ahead, that became a much less viable pursuit, not to mention a difficult one to pull off against a suffocating defense.

The Black Knights were still within three, 10-7, until the final 1:10 of the first half.

That’s when, 6-foot-7 quarterback Leo O’Boyle threw touchdown passes of 16 and 17 yards on consecutive plays with only a fumbled kickoff in between, to open a 24-7 halftime lead.

“They put their athletes in the perimeter game,” Gilsky said. “In the first half, we were stopping the run for the most part, then once they started getting the rhythm and momentum, there’s just so many weapons that it’s difficult, especially on the level of our size of school.”

Lake-Lehman did not start any of its 10 drives from better than its own 30 and on average began inside its 20.

The Cavaliers started all nine of their drives from at least their 40 and, on average, took over on the Black Knights side of the field.

Scranton Prep started close to and was able to move across midfield in just one play on all five of its second-half possessions, four of which resulted in touchdowns for its ever-expanding lead.

“They’ve been doing the same thing the past 11 games to all the teams,” Gilsky said. “They do a good job with what they run. They have the size up front.

“We were doing a good job defensively, then all of a sudden, the quick scores were getting on us.”

When it was over, the Black Knights had those 16 minutes to appreciate when they tangled with a team ranked second and third in the state in Class 3A, according to the two most recognized polls.

Josh Durling’s second-down stop and third-down pass rush forced the early field goal.

Matt Kurtz carried 10 times for 60 yards in the game-opening drive and finished with more than half of Lake-Lehman’s offense, 71 yards on 17 carries.

“They came out; they were ready to go,” Scranton Prep coach Terry Gallagher said. “They kind of punched us in the mouth.”

The Cavaliers eventually punched back, but not until after Frank Kutz and Jarrett Cummings combined to lead the goal-line stand.

Kutz finished with eight tackles, including one for a loss, and three assists. Cummings and Trey Borger each had six tackles and an assist.

Zach Kojadinovich had the touchdown on an 11-yard run on a third-and-eight inside reverse.

The Black Knights finished 7-5.

Lake-Lehman’s Nate O’Donnell, right, breaks through the tackle of Scranton Prep’s Ivan Balavage during a game in Scranton. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_CMYKHSFLehmanPrep1.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Nate O’Donnell, right, breaks through the tackle of Scranton Prep’s Ivan Balavage during a game in Scranton. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post Lake-Lehman’s Zack Kojadinovich (No. 25) rushes to the end zone to score Lake-Lehman’s first touchdown against Scranton Prep in Scranton. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_CMYKHSFLehmanPrep2.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Zack Kojadinovich (No. 25) rushes to the end zone to score Lake-Lehman’s first touchdown against Scranton Prep in Scranton. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post