Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri releases list of non-union raises

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri has approved raises ranging from 0.8 percent to 6 percent for 152 non-union employees, according to analysis of a list he emailed to county council Friday afternoon.

It’s the first time the county is providing varying raises based on merit, as opposed to standard across-the-board hikes for all, Pedri said.

“I appreciate your support of this process as I believe this process holds county workers fully responsible for their job performance as well as hopefully provides motivation for continued success into the next year,” Pedri wrote.

The raises will be included in the Feb. 2 pay. The portion of the raise covering the start of the new year will be paid by the Feb. 16 pay, officials said.

While five-day advance notice is required by council, the manager can still grant raises without council’s consent as long as the funds are budgeted, officials have said.

The raises totaled $184,742, or about $9,200 less than the amount council allocated for the raises from the general fund operating budget, state funding and other outside revenue streams, according to records and Pedri.

Up to 180 employees were eligible for raises. The workers who received nothing are primarily more recent hires, he said.

All employees received performance reviews, and the determination of raises was based on a detailed analysis of overall job performance, including assessment of job skills and knowledge, accountability, collaboration, communication, values, service, organization, initiative and problem-solving, leadership and achievement of goals, Pedri told council.

According to analysis of Pedri’s list:

• Four employees received the highest raise of 6 percent: Correctional Services Administrative Assistant Kaitlyn Romiski, Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik, Conflict Counsel Supervisor John Hakim and Road and Bridge/Fleet Supervisor Wayne Mitchell.

• Next in line, with 5 percent raises, were Human Services Maintenance/Facilities Coordinator Joseph Unvarsky and Human Resources Director Angela Gavlick.

• One employee received 4.6 percent — Assistant Conflict Counsel Janan Tallo — followed by two employees at 4.1 percent: Public Defender Office Administrator Elizabeth Poor and 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans.

• Five workers received 4 percent: Aging Administrator Mary Roselle, Human Services Fiscal Officer Adam Wiernusz, Deeds/Wills Manager Mary Dysleski, Drug and Alcohol Administrator Steven Ross and Correctional Lieutenant John Ameen.

• The number of employees receiving other amounts: 3.7 percent, one; 3.5 percent, three; 3.3 percent, two; 3 percent, 19; 2.8 percent, two; 2.7 percent, three; 2.5 percent, 13; 2.4 percent, one; 2.1 percent, one; 2 percent, 44; 1.9 percent, five; 1.8 percent, one; 1.7 percent, six; 1.6 percent, two; 1.5 percent, 12; 1.4 percent, one; 1.3 percent, three; 1.2 percent, three; 1 percent, 11; and 0.8 percent, five.

• Pedri noted his list does not include 2 percent, council-approved raises for him and council clerk Sharon Lawrence. Pedri’s 2018 salary is $124,848.

• In addition to Pedri, 16 managers will be paid more than $70,000 in 2018.

Pedri told council the non-union workers last received raises in 2016 based on an outside compensation analysis that followed eight years with no pay hikes. Increases were not funded in 2017, he said.

Supervisors completed the performance evaluations because they have the necessary daily interaction with employees, Pedri said.

“Of course, the county has strived to ensure that these merit-based raises are fair and free from non-job related factors,” Pedri wrote.

Ninety-four non-union employees in county court branches had received 3 percent raises in their Jan. 19 pay. These raises range from $800 to about $1,500 and cost approximately $110,000, county Court Administrator Michael Shucosky had said.

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com