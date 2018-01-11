Jobs

Latest county inmate death ruled suicide

By Jennifer Learn-Andes - jandes@timesleader.com | January 11th, 2018 3:32 pm

Luzerne County prison
Luzerne County prison

WILKES-BARRE — The death of 21-year-old Luzerne County prison inmate Hailey Povisil was ruled a suicide caused by asphyxia due to hanging, the county coroner’s office said Thursday.

Dr. Gary Ross performed the autopsy.

Povisil, of Wilkes-Barre, was found unresponsive in her prison cell around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and was pronounced dead at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital at 10:07 p.m., according to a county prison statement released Wednesday.

It is the fourth female inmate death in less than a year.

Two inmates died from hangings deemed suicides last year — Brooke Griesing on June 8 and Tricia Cooper on July 25. Meanwhile, the July 7 death of Joan Rosengrant was ruled accidental; it was caused by the combined effect of prescription drugs complicated by her unspecified physical condition, officials determined.

Povisil had been locked up on promoting prostitution and federal firearm charges, the prison said.

She was lodged in the Water Street prison on Saturday after a hearing on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a court proceeding, prison officials said. A federal detainer also had been issued for the gun charge, according to the prison.

By Jennifer Learn-Andes

jandes@timesleader.com

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.


