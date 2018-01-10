Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Another female inmate dies at Luzerne County prison

By Jennifer Learn-Andes - jandes@timesleader.com | January 10th, 2018 4:21 pm

Luzerne County Prison
Luzerne County Prison

WILKES-BARRE — Another female inmate death is under investigation at the Luzerne County Prison, Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich announced Wednesday afternoon.

Hailey Povisil, 21, was found unresponsive in her prison cell around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Rockovich.

Correctional officers immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until the facility’s medical personnel arrived, he said. Emergency responders then transported Povisil to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m., he said.

Povisil had been locked up on promoting prostitution and federal firearm charges, Rockovich reported.

Prison officials immediately notified the District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating.

An autopsy to determine the official cause of death is pending, and Povisil’s next-of-kin have been notified, said Rockovich.

The prison was in the spotlight last year due to three female inmate deaths in June and July.

Two inmates died from hangings — Brooke Griesing on June 8 and Tricia Cooper on July 25. Meanwhile, the July 7 death of Joan Rosengrant was ruled accidental; it was caused by the combined effect of prescription drugs complicated by her unspecified physical condition, officials determined.

Luzerne County Prison
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_lccf01.jpgLuzerne County Prison

By Jennifer Learn-Andes

jandes@timesleader.com

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612