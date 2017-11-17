Dallas teachers delay strike until Jan. 22

DALLAS — The Dallas Education Association has rescinded the Nov. 22 strike date and rescheduled it for Jan. 22, according to the school district’s OneCall Now automatic phone system.

On Tuesday, the teachers’ union announced that it intends to file an unfair labor practice complaint against the Dallas School Board, lead union negotiator John Holland said.

That news came just a week before teachers had threatened to strike for the second time this school year and third time since the labor strife began, but now the threat of another strike has been postponed.

No scheduled negotiations are on the calendar.

The Dallas School District’s contract with the union expired in August 2015, and both parties began the negotiation process in 2014.

