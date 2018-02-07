Lake-Lehman boys, girls basketball teams post wins

If current seedings are any indication, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area could meet again in an important girls basketball game, possibly even with a state tournament berth on the line.
Savannah Purdy led the way Monday night when Lake-Lehman established its superiority, at least for one night, with a 66-46 home-court victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.
Purdy had 13 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Knights pull away while maintaining an advantage over the Lady Warriors in the division and gaining on them in the district standings.
Lake-Lehman held on to third place in Division 2 with an 11-3 WVC record and improved to 12-7 overall. It is fourth in the District 2 standings, behind third-place Wyoming Area (9-5, 14-5) in a 10-team race to determine eight qualifiers who will play in the district tournament for three state spots.
Madison Borum added 16 points for the Lady Knights, including six in the first quarter to help the team to a 15-10 lead.
Wyoming Area, which got 16 points from Cassidy Orzel, was within 28-24 at halftime.
Corinna Scoblick hit two 3-pointers and Borum added five points in the third quarter when Lake-Lehman stretched the lead to 43-34.
Borum added five more points in the fourth quarter while Purdy was sparking a 23-12 advantage that broke the game open.
Crestwood 49
Dallas 33
Crestwood Julia Makowski scored 17 points and keyed a big finish to the first half and start of the second half that carried Crestwood to Monday’s WVC Division 1 victory.
Dallas took a 16-15 lead in the second quarter when Morgan MacNeely came off the bench to score six of her team-high 11 points.
Crestwood took a 26-19 halftime lead and added to it early in the third quarter.
Nanticoke 58
Lake-Lehman 42
Lisa Radziak hit five of her six 3-pointers in the second half Feb. 2 to help the WVC Division 2 leaders avoid an upset by host Lake-Lehman.
The Lady Knights took a 21-15 halftime lead before the Trojanettes recovered for their 17th straight win, remaining unbeaten in the conference.
Nanticoke forced Lake-Lehman into nine of its 21 turnovers during the third quarter to turn the game around.
Savannah Purdy had 22 points in the loss.
Tunkhannock 51
Wyoming Area 46
Becca Avery scored 20 points Feb. 2 to help Tunkhannock pull off the road upset in WVC Division 2 play.
Wyoming Valley West 48
Dallas 30
Hanna Johnson was the team’s high scorer with seven points when Dallas lost the WVC Division 1 game Feb. 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake-Lehman 47
MMI Prep 32
Lake-Lehman limited MMI Prep to three field goals and eight points in the first half Tuesday night to post its first WVC win of the season and just its second win overall in the Division 3 game.
Danny Kutz had 11 of his 14 points in the second half after the Black Knights had taken a 14-point halftime lead. Kutz hit three 3-pointers to help keep Lake-Lehman on top.
Donald Thompson added 12 points and Max Paczewski had 11 in the win.
Tunkhannock 60
GAR 55
Tyler Faux’s 27 points led Tunkhannock to the WVC Division 2 win Tuesday, moving the Tigers back above the .500 mark in the conference and boosting their hopes of qualifying for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.
Faux made six 3-pointers.
Tunkhannock jumped into sixth place out of 12 teams fighting for eight district berths. The sixth- through 11th-place teams are all packed tightly together in a power ratings battle.
The Tigers pulled out the win with a 17-9 fourth quarter.
Sean Harder added 11 points in the win.
Dallas 61
Crestwood 25
Matt Mathews scored 18 points Tuesday night when Dallas routed Crestwood to hold off the Comets for sole possession of second place in WVC Division 1.
The Mountaineers improved to 10-2 in the WVC and 15-3 overall.
Dallas opened leads of 32-8 at halftime and 57-17 after three quarters.
Joey Parsons added 15 points in the win.
Dallas 60
Wyoming Valley West 49
Joey Parsons scored 23 points Feb. 3 to lead Dallas to a WVC Division 1 victory on the road.
Matt Mathers added 13 points and Nick Kocher had 10.
Hanover Area 68
Lake-Lehman 41
Desmond Cannon scored 20 points to lead Hanover Area to the WVC Division 3 win Feb. 3.
C.J. Cerone led the Black Knights with 10 points.
Nanticoke 55
Dallas 48
Nanticoke pulled ahead for good in the fourth quarter Feb. 1, giving the WVC Division 2 leaders a win over the Division 1 second-place Mountaineers in the crossover game.
Dallas trailed 16-2 after one quarter, but worked its way back to take a 30-28 lead late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Joey Parsons.
Parsons led Dallas with 15 points.
The teams traded the lead eight times in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter before consecutive baskets by Trahjan Krupinski put the Trojans ahead to stay. Krupinski had 24 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Tunkhannock 64
Wyoming Valley West 63
Tyler Faux’s game-winning 3-pointer as time expired capped a 26-point effort and lifted Tunkhannock to the Feb. 1 WVC crossover win.