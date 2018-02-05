Black Knights, Tigers finish third in district wrestling duals

Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock each won twice Feb. 3 to finish third in their classes in the District 2 Dual Meet Wrestling Championships.

Both teams went 3-1 for the tournament. They won quarterfinals, then lost semifinals to the eventual champions Jan. 31.

The 1-1 start to the tournament left each team among the four consolation semifinalists in its class, sending them to Pittston Area for the final day of the tournament.

Honesdale, in Class 2A, and Delaware Valley, in Class 3A, won district titles.

Lake-Lehman 51

Scranton Prep 24

Lake-Lehman took third place in Class 2A with its consolation final victory.

The Black Knights (10-2) won every weight class from 120 to 152, including pins by Zack Stuart, Josh Bonomo, Bob Long, Hunter Burke and Jake Trumbower and a two-point decision by Garrett Kolb.

Nick Zaboski and Thomas Nalbone added pins while Charles Harry and Kaleb Konigus pulled out two- and one-point decisions.

Stuart, Bonomo, Long, Burke, Zaboski and Nalbone all won in 1:06 or less.

Lake-Lehman 52

Nanticoke 28

Lake-Lehman opened Saturday’s action with a consolation semifinal win over Nanticoke.

The Black Knights overcame an early deficit with pins by Jake Trumbower (145), Riley Newman (170) and T.J. Meehan (195) along with five forfeits.

Garrett Kolb won a major decision at 132.

Tunkhannock 42

Scranton 33

Sam Rice’s 38-second pin at 285 locked up the victory for Tunkhannock in the Class 3A third-place match.

The Tigers improved to 14-3 overall.

Dave Evans (106), David Gavek (120) and Connor Munley (182) also had first-period pins.

Tunkhannock 45

West Scranton 31

Tunkhannock opened and closed the consolation semifinals with consecutive pins.

Sam Rice and Dave Evans got the Tigers started.

After West Scranton closed to within, 33-31, Connor Munley clinched the win with a pin at 195 and Jake Stephens closed out the match with another at 220.

David Gavek and Gavin D’Amato had pins in 32 and 30 seconds at 120 and 138 pounds.

