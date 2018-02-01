Lake-Lehman upset in Class 2A wrestling semifinals

LEHMAN TWP. – Wednesday turned into a tough night for Back Mountain wrestling teams in the first two rounds of the District 2 Dual Meet Wrestling Tournament.

Top-seeded Lake-Lehman was upset on its home mat in the semifinals in Class 2A.

Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock, in Class 3A, each won quarterfinals, then lost semifinals. The two teams advanced to Saturday’s action at Pittston Area where they will wrestle in consolations to determine the third- through sixth-place finishers in each class.

Dallas lost two in a row and was eliminated, finishing tied for seventh in the eight-team Class 3A field.

Honesdale 47

Lake-Lehman 28

Defending tournament champion Honesdale used six pins to build a big lead on Lake-Lehman in the semifinals.

The Hornets missed out on landing the Lackawanna League’s top seed when they lost in the Lackawanna Division 2 finale to Western Wayne on tiebreaker criteria. The two Wayne County rivals were set to meet again in Saturday’s district championship match.

Bob Long’s pin at 132 and Hunter Burke’s decision at 145 gave Lake-Lehman early leads of 6-0 and 9-6 before Honesdale took control.

Lake-Lehman 50

Montrose 24

Hunter Burke (138), T.J. Meehan (195), Chuck Harry (220) and Kaleb Konigus (285) all had pins in 2:17 or less for Lake-Lehman, which also took advantage of three forfeits in its quarterfinal victory.

Delaware Valley 41

Tunkhannock 28

Tunkhannock fell to host Delaware Valley, the Lackawanna League Division 1 champion, in the semifinals.

Sam Rice and Dave Evans had back-to-back pins at 285 and 106 to cut Delaware Valley’s lead to 26-15.

Tommy Traver finished with a pin at 145.

Delaware Valley advanced to Saturday’s final against Coughlin at Pittston Area.

Tunkhannock 48

Scranton 25

Tunkhannock fell behind 20-0 after four bouts, then roared back for the quarterfinal win.

Connor Munley’s pin at 182 pounds started a streak of seven straight bout wins for a 39-20 lead. Sam Rice, Dave Evans and David Gavek had first-period pins during the streak.

Tommy Traver closed out the win with another quick pin.

Scranton 42

Dallas 34

Steven Newell (170), Lenny Kelley (182), Shawn Henniger (285), Liam Farrell (113) and Eric Kriner (132) all had pins, but Dallas fell short in the first-round consolation match at Delaware Valley, ending the tournament for the Mountaineers.

Delaware Valley 54

Dallas 19

The host Warriors won the last six bouts to pull away in the quarterfinal match.

Steven Newell’s 58-second pin at 170 pounds gave Dallas a 13-6 lead.

Shawn Henniger added a first-period pin at 285.

Lake-Lehman’s Bob Long, top, pins Honesdale’s Ethan Chotski in the 132-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals at Lake-Lehman High School Wednesday night. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TTL020118D2-2AWrestlingDuals_1.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Bob Long, top, pins Honesdale’s Ethan Chotski in the 132-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals at Lake-Lehman High School Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Lake-Lehman’s Hunter Burke, back, wrestles Honesdale’s Joe Rutledge in the 145-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TTL020118D2-2AWrestlingDuals_2.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Hunter Burke, back, wrestles Honesdale’s Joe Rutledge in the 145-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Lake-Lehman’s Nick Zaboski, top, pins Honesdale’s A.J. Steffens in the 172-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TTL020118D2-2AWrestlingDuals_3.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Nick Zaboski, top, pins Honesdale’s A.J. Steffens in the 172-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Lake-Lehman’s Chuck Harry, back, wrestles Honesdale’s Jon Kuhns-Miller in the 220-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TTL020118D2-2AWrestlingDuals_4.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Chuck Harry, back, wrestles Honesdale’s Jon Kuhns-Miller in the 220-pound semi-final bout at the District 2 Class 2A wrestling duals. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

Staff Reports