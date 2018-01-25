Four Mountaineers score in double figures as Dallas overwhelms Wyoming Area

EXETER – Dallas alternated weapons offensively and overwhelmed host Wyoming Area with its defensive pressure Tuesday night for a 72-51 victory in a crossover game between teams trying to remain in their Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball races.

The Mountaineers remained within a game of Hazleton Area in Division 1 while severely damaging Wyoming Area’s hopes in Division 2.

Jay Parsons, Jay Bittner, Matt Mathers and Nick Kocher all finished in double figures in scoring and each led the team in one quarter.

The Mountaineers lost control of the game briefly in the second quarter, but took it back with a streak of 17 straight points to end the first half and start the second half. They then pulled away in the fourth quarter, forcing eight of Wyoming Area’s 26 turnovers, including three in less than a minute at one point.

“They’re able to use their press two different ways,” Wyoming Area coach Pete Moses said. “They’re able to use the press to slow the game down, but they’re also able to use it to speed the game up when they need to speed the game up. They do that very well.

“Their defensive rotations were very good. When we did run our offense effectively and kick the ball out, they closed out on shooters very quickly.”

Mathers scored seven of his 16 points in the first quarter when Wyoming Area needed to finish strong just to remain within 15-9.

The Warriors rallied to a 25-20 lead, but Kocher led a strong finish to the first half.

Kocher’s baseline drive for a three-point play with 2:30 left started the Mountaineers toward the final 10 points of the half.

After Alex Charlton’s three-point play off a steal for the lead, Bittner set up Mathers in transition.

Bittner then took a pass from Kocher to complete a fastbreak four seconds before the buzzer for a 30-25 halftime lead.

Kocher had six of his 10 points in the second quarter.

Dallas scored the first seven points of the third quarter.

Bittner finished the quarter with 11 of his 18 points.

Parsons had 18 of his 20 points in the second half with the help of two 3-pointers. He hit two 23 seconds apart for a 61-45 lead with 5:12 remaining on the way to 13 fourth-quarter points.

Northwest 52

Lake-Lehman 41

Max Paczewski had 12 points to lead Lake-Lehman in Tuesday’s WVC Division 3 game.

The Black Knights cut a 29-16 halftime deficit to 38-34 before the Rangers pulled away again in the fourth quarter.

Tunkhannock 62

Lake-Lehman 31

Tyler Faux had 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter to get Tunkhannock started in its WVC Division 2-3 crossover win Monday.

Sean Harder added 13 points in the win.

Alex Magdalinski led Lake-Lehman with 12.

Dallas 66

GAR 40

Alex Charlton scored 18 points to lead Dallas to the WVC Division 1-2 crossover win Jan. 19.

Nick Kocher had seven of his 12 points in the first quarter when the Mountaineers opened a 17-7 lead.

Charlton had nine points to help Dallas extend a 30-17 halftime lead to 51-30.

Joey Parsons added 10 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 60

Wyoming Area 43

Samantha Kern scored 15 points while Olivia Johnson and Hanna Johnson added 13 each to lead Dallas past visiting Wyoming Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1-2 crossover game.

The win allowed Dallas (10-3) to close the gap on Wyoming Area (12-2) for third place in the District 2 Class 4A seeding race for the playoffs.

Lake-Lehman 47

Crestwood 40

Savannah Purdy scored 18 points to lead Lake-Lehman past the WVC Division 1 leaders in the Jan. 18 crossover game.

Madison Borum and Sarah Salus each added 10 points for the Lady Knights, who limited Crestwood to four first-quarter points.

Holy Redeemer 58

Dallas 29

Division 2 co-leader Holy Redeemer limited Dallas to 19 points over the first three quarters Jan. 18 to remain unbeaten in WVC play with a Jan. 18 crossover victory.

WRESTLING

Tunkhannock 49

Crestwood 18

Tunkhannock used Wednesday’s road win to remain unbeaten in WVC Division 1 going into its match against co-leader Coughlin, which was scheduled for Saturday.

David Gavek (120), Tommy Traver (138), Luke Carpenter (145), Jake Stephens (195) and Matt Rosentel (106) had pins for the Tigers.

Dallas 47

Wyoming Valley West 33

Ben Yanchik (120), Nick Solinsky (152) and Shawn Henniger (285) had pins for Dallas in Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 road win.

Tunkhannock 54

Pittston Area 12

Tommy Traver (138), Brian Christ (152), Carl Anthony (160) and Sam Rice (285) had pins for the Tigers in Monday’s WVC Division 1 win.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Berwick 86

Lake-Lehman 68

Berwick edged Lake-Lehman in Wednesday’s WVC meet at the Dallas Middle School.

Dallas 116

Hazleton Area 67

Dallas handled visiting Hazleton Area in Tuesday’s WVC home meet.

Dallas 107

Holy Redeemer 79

Missy Leonard won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and added a winning relay leg when Dallas won the Jan. 18 meeting of WVC teams that went in with one loss each.

Annalise Cheshire also had two individual and one relay win.

Wyoming Seminary 62

Lake-Lehman 24

Olivia Vasey, in the 200 freestyle, and Jessica Ravert, in the 100 breaststroke, had individual wins for Lake-Lehman in the Jan. 18 meet.

Tunkhannock 91

Berwick 77

Camryn Rogers won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Tunkhannock in the Jan. 18 meet.

BOYS SWIMMING

Berwick 101

Lake-Lehman 12

Berwick won on the road Wednesday.

Dallas 107

Hazleton Area 62

Dallas remained unbeaten with Tuesday’s victory.

Tunkhannock 112

Holy Redeemer 71

Alex Bushre won four events Tuesday to keep Tunkhannock unbeaten and in a tie for first in the WVC with Dallas.

Dallas 107

Holy Redeemer 63

Dennis Dukinas won two individual events while Shane Szczecinski, Tony Caravaggio, Ryan Spears and Mikail Krochta all won two relays and one individual event in the Jan. 18 WVC victory.

Tunkhannock 118

Berwick 48

Tunkhannock swept every event in the Jan. 18 WVC victory.

Wyoming Seminary 56

Lake-Lehman 6

Logan Kuhar won the 200-yard individual medley for Lake-Lehman Jan. 18.

Former Black Knight Yonah Wasik won the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle for Wyoming Seminary.

Four Mountaineers score in double figures

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post