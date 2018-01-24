Phillips, Koretz help put Wyoming Seminary in division lead

WILKES-BARRE – Two young players from Dallas have contributed to getting Wyoming Seminary into the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 boys basketball lead.

Todd Phillips, a 6-foot-3 sophomore wing player, was the team’s leading rebounder when the Blue Knights took over first place Jan. 19 with a 46-41 road win over Holy Redeemer.

Freshman Jake Koretz was the first player off the bench and provided five points, three rebounds and two steals in the win.

Phillips finished with six points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals. He did a little of everything during the run that Wyoming Seminary used to take control late in the first half.

Wyoming Seminary outscored Holy Redeemer, 9-1, after Phillips reentered the game with 4:49 left in the second quarter. They completed a 15-1 run to a 28-16 halftime lead and never trailed again.

During that 4:49 stretch, Phillips helped shut down the Royals with four defensive rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. He also had two assists during that time.

Phillips started about half the games last season as a freshman. Koretz made four starts so far in his freshman season, filling in for an injured teammate, and usually serves as the team’s sixth man.

Both players are averaging more than seven points per game.

“We’ve been a very balanced team,” Wyoming Seminary coach C.J. Kersey said. “ … I’m frankly fortunate to have what I consider six starters.”

The Blue Knights were 6-2 in the WVC, 11-3 overall and ranked second in the District 2 Class 3A playoff race following Tuesday’s action.

Back Mountain residents Derek Answini and Jake Adonizio came off the bench for Holy Redeemer in the first-place showdown.

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post