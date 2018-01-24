Tunkhannock School District switching field hockey divisions

Tunkhannock is moving from Division 1 to Division 2 field hockey for the next two Wyoming Valley Conference seasons after a last-place finish in 2017.

The Lady Tigers, who were winless in the WVC, and Lackawanna Trail are moving down.

Holy Redeemer is moving up, going from Division 2 to Division 1 after two straight unbeaten championship seasons in which it was seldom tested in conference play.

The field hockey realignment was completed during a meeting of WVC athletic directors earlier this month.

Lake-Lehman and Dallas remain in what will now be a 14-team Division 1.

Going forward, Division 1 will make up half of its membership from programs that have sent teams to state championship games. Lake-Lehman, Crestwood, Wyoming Seminary, Wyoming Valley West and Delaware Valley have all won state titles. Dallas and Coughlin have played in state championship games.

Staff Reports