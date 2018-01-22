Dallas graduate Ryan Zapoticky named to 2017-18 PSAC Fall Top 10 Squad

Shippensburg University senior quarterback Ryan Zapoticky, of Dallas, was named to the 2017-18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Fall Top 10 squad after voting results were announced by the league office.

Zapoticky, a biology major concentrating in pre-med, graduated magna cum laude in December with a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.69. He is one of five selections from an incredibly talented group of nominees; the average combined cumulative GPA of the men’s award winners is 3.79.

The other PSAC Fall Top 10 selections are Slippery Rock lineman Marcus Martin, California lineman Taylor Nikithiser, East Stroudsburg lineman Devon Ackerman and Shippensburg men’s cross country runner Alex Balla.

Zapoticky is a 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Second Team selection who completed his dental school exam this summer with a 99.9 percent test score.

A 2017 All-PSAC East First Team selection at quarterback, Zapoticky ranked second in the conference in yards per completion (14.12), third in points responsible for (192), and fourth in both passing yards (2,952) and passing touchdowns (25). All of those totals rank among the Top 25 players nationally. On the ground, Zapoticky rushed for 396 yards and a career-high seven rushing touchdowns.

In a distinguished career, Zapoticky posted a 23-7 record as a starter. He holds the SU record for career rushing yards as a quarterback (1,259), a total that ranks seventh in PSAC history. Zapoticky also ranks second all-time at Shippensburg in career passing yards (7,102) and career total offense (8,361).

Zapoticky is the first SU football player to receive a PSAC Top 10 since fullback John Kuhn in 2004. He is one of just three Red Raiders to earn the award in history; Kuhn was honored in both 2003 and 2004 and guard Mike Iaquinta was recognized in the inaugural class of 1997.

To be a candidate for the PSAC Top 10 Awards, a student-athlete must achieve a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials. A total of five men and five women are selected as award winners after each of the three competitive seasons (fall, winter, spring).

Dallas graduate Ryan Zapoticky is the first Shippensburg University football player to receive a PSAC Top 10 since fullback John Kuhn in 2004 http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Zapoticky2.png Dallas graduate Ryan Zapoticky is the first Shippensburg University football player to receive a PSAC Top 10 since fullback John Kuhn in 2004 Submitted photo Zapoticky http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RyanZapoticky.jpg Zapoticky Submitted photo