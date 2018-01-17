Dizbon, Maloney take on larger roles at Susquehanna, King’s

helped Susquehanna University snap a five-game men’s basketball losing streak Jan. 13 when he scored nine of his 15 points after halftime of an 82-81 overtime victory over host Elizabethtown College.

Dizbon has worked his way up through the ranks to become a starter for the River Hawks as a senior.

After appearing in 14 games each of his first two seasons and averaging just 1.2 points, Dizbon played 29 games and made three starts as a junior.

The guard from Lake-Lehman has started 13 out of 14 games this season.

Dizbon scored from the top of the key to begin a 7-0 run that allowed Susquehanna to rally from a 10-point deficit in the last eight minutes. His overtime basket put the River Hawks up by three.

On the season, Dizbon is averaging 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is hitting 41.0 percent from the floor, 39.5 percent on 3-pointers and 44.4 percent from the line.

MORE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock graduate Tony Maloney has an increased role in his sophomore year at King’s College.

Maloney is averaging 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals in 13.1 minutes played per game. He is shooting 35.8 percent from the floor, 34.5 percent on 3-point shots and 77.8 percent on foul shots.

King’s has won three of its first four Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom games to improve to 7-8 overall.

Maloney scored five points in his entire freshman season when he appeared in six games. His high this season was 16 points in a 104-72 Dec. 8 win over Penn State-Hazleton.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Maddie Kelley has appeared in 13 games as a freshman guard at Wilkes University.

The Dallas graduate is averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor.

Wilkes is 4-10, including 0-4 in the MAC Freedom.

WRESTLING

Austin Harry is 12-11, including 3-2 in duals, while wresting for Army West Point.

The junior 141-pounder from Lake-Lehman has 37 career wins.

MEN’S DIVING

Matthew Edkins is unbeaten this season, sweeping the 1-meter and 3-meter diving in all four dual meets and one invitational for St. Lawrence University during the first semester.

The junior All-American from Lake-Lehman has already been named Liberty League Diver of the Week three times, including after his wins by 82.5 (3-meter) and 74.4 points in the Don Richards Invitational at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Edkins qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships with his scores in the first meet of the season, then improved upon them.

As a sophomore, Edkins finished 10th nationally at 1 meter and 15th at 3 meters.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Porter Luksic is one of the leaders of the Widener University team that is 6-1 and on a five-meet win streak.

The Pride returned to action Jan. 14 with a 159-44 rout of Cabrini in which Luksic won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:17.14.

Luksic was named Middle Atlantic Conference Swimmer of the Week following a December performance close to home in a 165 ½-93 ½ win at Misericordia.

In the meet at Misericordia, Luksic won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.95, 100 individual medley in 58.80 and 200 breaststroke in 2:17.85.

Luksic was an All-Middle Atlantic Conference honorable mention in the 200 breaststroke as a freshman.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Another sophomore from Dallas was part of the Jan. 14 Widener-Cabrini meets.

Cabrini’s Lauren Finnegan had a pair of third-place finishes, in the 50 and 500 freestyle, in the 170-31 loss to Widener.

Finnegan earned an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Swimmer of the Week award when she opened the season with a win and two second-place finishes in a tri-meet.

As a freshman, Finnegan was a second-team AMCC all-star in the 200-yard freestyle and as part of four relay teams. She was on three relay teams that set Cabrini school records.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post