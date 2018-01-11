Mountaineers keep rolling in boys basketball, swimming

DALLAS TWP. – Dallas had one of the last three unbeaten overall records among District 2 girls basketball teams.

The Lady Mountaineers did not let that distinction get away easily.

After seven straight wins to open the season, Dallas fell at home, 44-42, to Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game Jan. 6.

The Lady Mountaineers never led in the game and trailed by as many as 13 points, but still managed to have shots at the win in the game’s final 40 seconds.

“It was a heckuva comeback,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said. “I give them a lot of credit for keeping their composure, not giving up and hustling to the very last second of the game.

“But, it was too big a hole for us to dig ourselves out of.”

Dallas struggled early offensively as Pittston Area took leads of 8-4 after one quarter, 19-14 at halftime and 27-14 by holding the Lady Mountaineers scoreless for 4:50 to start the second half.

“Our shooting was off,” Johnson said. “We looked flat.

“There were some forced shots on the offense. There were some times where if we had taken our time offensively, we would have given ourselves better shots.”

After scoring just 14 points in 20:50, Dallas doubled that total in the game’s final 11:10 with Lauren Charlton leading the comeback.

Charlton finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists and two steals.

The sophomore forward had 14 of her points in the fourth quarter, including 12 in the final 4:18 when she cut into a 37-26 deficit with a three-point play and three consecutive made 3-pointers.

The last of the 3-pointers got Dallas within 43-42 with 51 seconds left, but, even with an extra chance off a Charlton steal, it could not score again.

Morgan MacNeely came off the bench to hit three straight shots in the third quarter and score six points, matching Hanna Johnson, who was 3-for-4, as the next-highest Dallas scorers.

Alexa Noone led Pittston Area with 15 points while Leah Hodick added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Emily O’Brien provided eight points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots off the bench for the Lady Patriots, who played for Mark Casper in the absence of head coach Kathy Healey because of an illness.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 64

MMI Prep 12

Lake-Lehman used a 30-2 first quarter to rout MMI Prep and remain in a first-place tie with Holy Redeemer in WVC Division 2 at 5-0.

Corinna Scoblick led the way with 15 points.

Dallas 57

Coughlin 24

Dallas recovered from its first loss of the season to win Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Mountaineers improved to 3-1 in the WVC and 8-1 overall.

Lake-Lehman 54

Hanover Area 17

Madison Borum scored 19 points and Lake-Lehman limited Hanover Area to just two points each in the first and fourth quarters of Tuesday’s WVC Division 2-3 crossover.

Savannah Purdy added 14 points and Corinna Scoblick had 13.

Jim Thorpe 56

Lake-Lehman 49

Savannah Purdy scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half to keep the Black Knights within two points at halftime of the Jan. 6 non-league game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 72

Coughlin 31

Alex Charlton scored all 14 of his points in the first half Tuesday when Dallas ran over Coughlin, 72-31, to remain unbeaten in WVC Division 1 play and set up a first-place showdown with Hazleton Area later in the week.

Dallas opened leads of 18-7 after one quarter and 42-11 at halftime.

Joey Parsons had 11 points in the win.

Berwick 61

Lake-Lehman 33

Berwick ran out to leads of 14-5 after one quarter, 34-12 at halftime and 51-21 through three quarters of Tuesday’s WVC Division 2-3 game.

Max Paczewski scored 16 points in the loss.

Wyoming Seminary 55

Tunkhannock 40

Dimitri Gnall scored 30 points Tuesday night when WVC Division 3 leader Wyoming Seminary handed Tunkhannock, a Division 2 team, its first conference loss in a crossover game.

Dallas 57

Pittston Area 39

Joey Parsons put Dallas ahead in the first half and Alex Charlton kept the Mountaineers there in the second half of the Jan. 6 WVC Division 1 game at Pittston Area.

Parsons scored all 16 of his points in the first half, including 10 in the first quarter to help the Mountaineers to a 20-4 lead.

Charlton had all 13 of his points in the second half, including eight in the third quarter.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Stroudsburg Winter Swim Classic

Abby Zolner, Gabby Krochta, Missy Leonard and Annalise Cheshire closed the Jan. 6 event at East Stroudsburg University with a record-setting performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay after opening the meet by combining for a win in the 200 medley relay.

Dallas won the team championship behind the two relay wins and wins in five of the eight individual swimming events.

The 400 freestyle relay team finished in 3:46.57, taking 5.62 seconds off the 12-year-old meet record while winning by 27.48 seconds.

Dallas won the title of the six-team meet by beating Archbishop Wood from Philadelphia, 408-350.

Cheshire and Leonard led the way with four wins each.

Cheshire won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Leonard led a 1-2 Dallas finish with Emma Thomas in the 200 individual medley and won the 500 freestyle by more than 10 seconds.

Zolner won the 100 butterfly and placed second in the 200 freestyle.

Dallas 99

Meyers 77

Dallas won Tuesday’s WVC meet to remain undefeated and tied for first place in the conference with Wyoming Seminary.

BOYS SWIMMING

Stroudsburg Winter Swim Classic

Mikail Krochta won the 50 freestyle and was part of two winning relay teams when Dallas outscored Archbishop Wood from Philadelphia, 373-292, to finish first in the five-team field in the Jan. 6 invitational at East Stroudsburg University.

Krochta joined Ryan Spears, Shane Szczecinski and Tony Caravaggio for wins in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Szczecinski also placed second in the 200 freestyle.

Mountaineers keep rolling in boys basketball, swimming

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post