Jesse leads Back Mountain to semifinals in Casey Classic

Brenden Jesse averaged four points per game to lead the way for Back Mountain, which went unbeaten in the preliminary round before being knocked off in the semifinals of the Casey Classic.

The tournament, featuring Northeastern Pennsylvania Scholastic Hockey League teams, was conducted at the Toyota Sportsplex in Wilkes-Barre during the holiday week.

Back Mountain went 3-0 to earn the second seed in the semifinals. It defeated Hazleton Area, 9-4; Crestwood, 7-3; and Pittston Area, 7-6.

Jesse led players in the seven-team tournament in points per game, finished second in total points (16) and tied for second in goals (nine).

Trevor Krusczek had three goals and three assists in the win over Hazleton Area while Jesse had two goals and two assists.

Jesse scored twice in the first 51 seconds against Crestwood and finished with three goals and an assist. David Smith scored consecutive goals later in the first period for a 4-1 lead.

Smith scored the goal that put Back Mountain ahead to stay, 5-4, in the second period against Pittston Area. He also added what ultimately became the game-winner with a goal for a 7-5 lead early in the third period.

In between, Jesse scored short-handed to complete another hat trick. He also had two assists.

Zachary Jesse had two goals and an assist in the win.

Brenden Jesse scored on a power play early in the third period of the semifinal to force a tie, but defending champion Wyoming Area scored the last two goals to advance to the final with a 5-3 win.

Zachary Jesse and Brenden Jesse each had a goal and two assists.

Back Mountain’s Brenden Jesse, center, gets mobbed by his teammates after scoring a goal against Wyoming Valley West last season. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WVW-BkMtnHockey_2CMYK.jpg Back Mountain’s Brenden Jesse, center, gets mobbed by his teammates after scoring a goal against Wyoming Valley West last season. Bill Tarutis file photo | For Dallas Post

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post