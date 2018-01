The Joan Harris Dancers collected hundreds of toys for the United States Marines Toys for Tots program during their 36th annual holiday shows. From left, are Cades Linder, Dallas; Grace Nicolai, Dallas; Isabella Locke, Lehman; Corporal Blair Blakeslee and Corporal Katelynn Roman-Lebo, United States Marine Corps; Grace Reed, Nanticoke; Hemily Heffner, Kingston; Mia Linder, Dallas; and Kendalyn Gerhardt, West Wyoming.

Submitted photo