Lake-Lehman grad Connor McGovern, Penn State line shine in Fiesta Bowl win

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anchored by the Pac-12’s best defensive player, Washington finished the regular season leading the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 92 yards per game on the ground.

Penn State matched that in one play in the second quarter of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, springing Saquon Barkley loose for a 92-yard touchdown run, a Penn State record.

“The line,” Barkley said, “did a tremendous job. They did a tremendous job the whole game.”

With Lake-Lehman’s Connor McGovern manning the middle against a pair of enormous defensive tackles — including potential first-round NFL draft pick Vita Vea — the Nittany Lions’ offensive line paved the way for a Penn State bowl game record 545 yards.

McGovern, who had battled a knee injury toward the end of this, his true sophomore season, said the unit was as confident as it had ever been.

“We knew we could do it all week long,” McGovern said. “People have been doubting us for a long time. We wanted to (prove) everyone wrong, that we can be one of the best O-lines in the country.”

Indeed, the most likely scenario for a Huskies victory would have been them controlling the line of scrimmage and caving in Penn State’s offense right up the middle.

But McGovern, Will Fries, Steven Gonzalez, Brendan Mahon and the combo of Chasz Wright and Ryan Bates at right tackle put on a clinic on Barkley’s big run in particular. Fries and Gonzalez opened things on the left side. Mahon initially helped Wright chip the 6-foot-5, 340-pound Vea before making it to the second level along with McGovern to wipe out two more defenders, giving Barkley plenty of room.

“Split like the Red Sea,” said Barkley, who sped next to McGovern to hit the left sideline and burn his way to the end zone.

“Next thing I know, I see Saquon running off my hip and running down the sideline,” McGovern said. “As soon as he passed my hip, I knew no one could catch him.”

But it was more than one big play. Lions coach James Franklin credited the line for Penn State’s 13 third-down conversions, including on a final drive that burned more than six minutes off the clock, leaving Washington with not enough time for a tying score.

“I think it starts like it always does — up front,” Franklin said. “I thought for the most part we protected really well tonight.”

Franklin praised the positively of line coach Matt Limegrover, who noted that the interior line played its best against some of the stiffest competition this season — Vea and Michigan stalwart Maurice Hurst.

Limegrover said McGovern answered the bell.

“He wanted to show something, and today was a great step towards that,” Limegrover said. “It’s just been a maturation throughout his first two years. He’s a different player today than he was even at this time last year. And there’s still a whole lot more that he can do.”

McGovern http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_McGovern-Minnesota-cmyk.jpg McGovern

By Derek Levarse dlevarse@timesleader.com