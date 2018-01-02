Back Mountain athletes recognized by Wyoming Seminary

KINGSTON – Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently named the Back Mountain athletes who received Most Valuable Player Awards, Coaches Awards and Gold Awards for the fall season. Athletes who earned four varsity letters or three varsity and one junior varsity letters in their sport receive Gold Awards.

In boys cross-country, junior Robert deLuna, of Dallas, received the Most Valuable Runner Award. In girls cross-country, freshman Heather Paglia, of Shavertown, received the Coaches’ Award.

In field hockey, senior Arianna Bufalino of Wyoming received the Gold Award.

In boys soccer, junior Edward Miller, of Shavertown, received the Most Valuable Player Award. Senior Duncan Lumia, of Dallas, received the Gold Award.

In girls tennis, sophomore Nicole Joanlanne, of Dallas, received the MVP Award.