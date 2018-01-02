Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Back Mountain athletes recognized by Wyoming Seminary

January 2nd, 2018 8:24 pm

Wyoming Seminary athletes from the Back Mountain who were recently recognized are, from left, first row, Arianna Bufalino, field hockey; Nicole Joanlanne, girls tennis; Heather Paglia, girls cross country. Standing, Duncan Lumia, boys soccer; Edward Miller, boys soccer; Robert deLuna, boys cross country.
Wyoming Seminary athletes from the Back Mountain who were recently recognized are, from left, first row, Arianna Bufalino, field hockey; Nicole Joanlanne, girls tennis; Heather Paglia, girls cross country. Standing, Duncan Lumia, boys soccer; Edward Miller, boys soccer; Robert deLuna, boys cross country.

KINGSTON – Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently named the Back Mountain athletes who received Most Valuable Player Awards, Coaches Awards and Gold Awards for the fall season. Athletes who earned four varsity letters or three varsity and one junior varsity letters in their sport receive Gold Awards.

In boys cross-country, junior Robert deLuna, of Dallas, received the Most Valuable Runner Award. In girls cross-country, freshman Heather Paglia, of Shavertown, received the Coaches’ Award.

In field hockey, senior Arianna Bufalino of Wyoming received the Gold Award.

In boys soccer, junior Edward Miller, of Shavertown, received the Most Valuable Player Award. Senior Duncan Lumia, of Dallas, received the Gold Award.

In girls tennis, sophomore Nicole Joanlanne, of Dallas, received the MVP Award.

Wyoming Seminary athletes from the Back Mountain who were recently recognized are, from left, first row, Arianna Bufalino, field hockey; Nicole Joanlanne, girls tennis; Heather Paglia, girls cross country. Standing, Duncan Lumia, boys soccer; Edward Miller, boys soccer; Robert deLuna, boys cross country.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Sem-MVPS.jpgWyoming Seminary athletes from the Back Mountain who were recently recognized are, from left, first row, Arianna Bufalino, field hockey; Nicole Joanlanne, girls tennis; Heather Paglia, girls cross country. Standing, Duncan Lumia, boys soccer; Edward Miller, boys soccer; Robert deLuna, boys cross country. Submitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612