Books donated to Back Mountain Memorial Library remember loved ones

DALLAS — The following memorial books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of December 2017:

In memory of Dorothy Wadas, “Sewing to Sell” by Virginia Lindsay, presented by Bernie Mihal

The following books are in memory of James T. Reese and are presented by Frank and Marsha Paczewski: “The War I Finally Won” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, “Who was Lewis Carroll?” by Pam Pollack

The following books are in memory of Cynthia Collini and are presented by Debbie Miller: “Chester and Gus” by Cammie McGovern, “Who was Alexander Hamilton?” by Pam Pollack

The following books are in memory of Emily Loke and are presented by The Zikor Family: “When’s My Birthday?” by Julie Fogliano, “Windows” by Julia Denos, “We’re All Wonders” by R.J. Palacio, “A Different Pond” by Bao Phi

The following books are in memory of Megan Elizabeth Oravitz and are presented by Grammy and Papa (Always in our hearts): “Kristy’s Great Idea” by Raina Telgemeier, “The Truth about Stacey” by Raina Telgemeier, “Mary Anne Saves the Day” by Raina Telgemeier, “Claudia and Mean Janine” by Raina Telgemeier

The following books are in memory of Commander James Baloga and are presented by DADDOW-ISAACS Post 672 American Legion Dallas: “How Conductors Work” by Victoria Christensen, “How Transistors Work” by James Roland, “How LEDs Work” by James Roland, “How Circuits Work” by James Roland, “How Batteries Work” by Victoria Christensen, “How Sensors Work” by Victoria Christensen