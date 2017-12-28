Holl, Lipski, Maransky among postseason All-Star honorees

Former Tunkhannock football coach Don Holl and current Lake-Lehman field hockey coach Jean Lipski were each honored for their team’s successes this season.

Holl was named state Class 5A Coach of the Year by Pennsylvania Sports Writers after leading Gateway to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game. Holl, who coached the Tigers from 1995 to 1998, guided the suburban Pittsburgh school to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League title.

Lipski was selected by the Times Leader as Coach of the Year in conjunction with its field hockey all-star team. Lipski led Lake-Lehman to its fourth straight state tournament appearance while picking up her 500th career victory along the way.

Several Back Mountain athletes were recognized as the Times Leader completed the release of its fall high school all-star teams.

Nate Maransky from Dallas was recognized in both football, as a first-team kicking specialist, and soccer, as a second-team midfielder/forward.

A look at the selections:

FOOTBALL

Dallas had three players selected to the first team while Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock had one each.

Senior offensive lineman Dalton Simpson, junior defensive back Christian Motley and senior kicker/punter Maransky were the Dallas players chosen.

Simpson was the leader of an offensive line that helped the team rush for 26 touchdowns. Motley led the Mountaineers with six interceptions. Maransky went 32-for-33 on extra points and 8-for-9 on field goals and averaged 36 yards per punt.

Lake-Lehman senior defensive lineman Kaleb Konigus and Tunkhannock senior running back Logan Cywinski made the first team.

Konigus, who was also a team leader in the offensive line, had five sacks, 19 total tackles for losses and 96 tackles.

Cywinski had his second straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to finish his career with more than 3,000.

The second team included junior offensive lineman Chris Anderson from Dallas and senior linebackers David Schuster from Dallas and Trey Borger from Lake-Lehman.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman senior Lynea Gregory was named to the first team. The Virginia Commonwealth commit was a big part of the Black Knights defense while also ranking in the top five in the Wyoming Valley Conference in assists and providing some of the team’s biggest goals.

Senior goalie Alicia Galasso and junior forward Katie Roberts gave Lake-Lehman two second-team selections.

Dallas also had two players on the second team – junior midfielder Emily Farrell and senior forward Hannah Yanovich.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas placed seniors Ricky Wooditch, a forward, and David Chopyak, a midfielder, on the first team.

Both were four-year starters and team captains.

Wooditch led the Mountaineers with 20 goals and 14 assists. Chopyak was earlier recognized on the Pennsylvania State Soccer Coaches Association all-state team.

Junior goalie Kyle Greenwood, sophomore forward Zach Holthaus and Maransky were the Dallas second-team choices.

Lake-Lehman senior goalie Chris Ash and freshman midfielder Max Paczewski made the second team.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas senior Hannah Bonk was named as a first-team, all-star.

Bonk led Dallas to a 9-4 WVC record and reached the District 2 Class 2A doubles semifinals and singles quarterfinals.

Dallas senior Mikayla Reynolds made the second team. Reynolds was Bonk’s doubles partner for district play.

They both played singles in the regular season.

GOLF

Dallas junior Ethan Zawatski and Lake-Lehman sophomore Bobby Lugiano were both named to the golf all-star team.

Zawatski helped Dallas finish tied for first in the WVC Class 3A-2 Division with a 9-1 conference record. He finished third in District 2 Class 3A to reach the PIAA East Regionals.

Lugiano was the Class 2A boys medalist at WVC qualifying for the District 2 tournament. He then finished third in the district to conclude his season at regionals.

Jean Lipski of Lake-Lehman, shown here with members of her team after her 500th career win, was selected by he Times Leader as High School Field Hockey Coach of the Year. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_CMYK-LLHR1Coach.jpg Jean Lipski of Lake-Lehman, shown here with members of her team after her 500th career win, was selected by he Times Leader as High School Field Hockey Coach of the Year. Dallas Post file photos Nate Maransky of Dallas was recognized in both football, as a first-team kicking specialist, and soccer, as a second-team midfielder/forward. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Dallas-BooneBSOC_1CMYK.jpg Nate Maransky of Dallas was recognized in both football, as a first-team kicking specialist, and soccer, as a second-team midfielder/forward. Dallas Post file photos