Dallas High School basketball teams perfect through start of conference play

Both Dallas basketball teams remained unbeaten through the Wyoming Valley Conference openers and past Christmas.

The Dallas girls will carry their 6-0 record into the new year. The boys took a 5-0 mark into a tournament at Bethlehem during the holiday break. Each team is 1-0 in Division 1 of the WVC.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 64

Lackawanna Trail 33

Dallas used a balanced attack to pull away after a close first quarter for a non-league road win Dec. 23.

Dallas 68

Wyoming Valley West 66

Dallas opened its WVC Division 1 schedule with an overtime road victory over the defending division champions Dec. 21.

Lauren Charlton scored 28 points for Dallas, which opened a 27-13 lead after one quarter, had it gradually slip away, then recovered to win by scoring 11 points in overtime.

Hanna Johnson added 11 points in the win.

Lake-Lehman 64

Meyers 34

Savannah Purdy scored 22 points Dec. 21 when Lake-Lehman opened the WVC schedule with a victory in a Division 2-3 crossover.

Corinna Scoblick added 12 points and Madison Borum had 10 for Lake-Lehman, which outscored Meyers by at least six points in every quarter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Honesdale 70

Lake-Lehman 36

Lake-Lehman fell in Tuesday’s semifinal of the Honesdale Jaycees Tournament, dropping the Black Knights into the consolation game that was scheduled for Thursday night.

Dallas 85

Wyoming Valley West 39

Alex Charlton scored 28 points Dec. 22 in the WVC Division 1 opener, which was the latest romp by the Mountaineers.

Dallas won its first five games by an average of 30.2 points.

The Mountaineers opened leads of 22-10 after one quarter, 48-21 at halftime and 72-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Brody Strickland added 11 points in the win.

Dallas 68

North Pocono 32

Instead of resting the night before it opened conference play, Dallas hit the road for a non-league rout.

Alex Charlton had 14 points and Jay Bittner added 13 in the win.

Tunkhannock 37

MMI Prep 35

Sean Harder scored 14 points to lead Tunkhannock to a win in the Division 2-3 crossover Dec. 21 to begin the WVC schedule.

Harder had 12 points in the first half when Tunkhannock took a 28-18 lead before holding off a comeback by the Preppers.

Meyers 47

Lake-Lehman 37

Max Paczewski had 16 points for Lake-Lehman Dec. 21 when it fell to the defending Division 2 champions in the WVC opener.

WRESTLING

Lake-Lehman 43

Crestwood 27

T.J. Meehan (195), Kaleb Konigus (285) and Chase Button (160) had pins for Lake-Lehman in the Dec. 22 non-league win.

Robert Long added a major decision at 126.

Tunkhannock Kiwanis Tournament

The host Tigers got six wrestlers through Wednesday’s action and into the semifinals.

David Evans (106), David Gavek (126), Gavin D’Amato (132), Tommy Traver (138), Connor Munley (182) and Sam Rice (195) all remained in title contention into Thursday when the tournament is scheduled to conclude.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nanticoke 97

Lake-Lehman 65

Nanticoke improved to 3-0 to take the early WVC lead with the Dec. 22 win.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nanticoke 91

Lake-Lehman 10

Nanticoke won the Dec. 22 WVC meet.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Basketball-3.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post