Baseball team continued state title streak by Dallas athletic program in 2017

An in-season turnaround by the previously struggling baseball team gave Dallas a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school championship team for the third straight calendar year.

The 2017 Class 4A baseball title followed up Class 2A boys cross country championships for the Mountaineers in 2015 and 2016.

Including individual champions – Ally Rome twice and Dominic DeLuca once in cross country – to go along with a girls cross country team title, Dallas has had at least one state title for five straight years, beginning in 2013.

A look back at some of the highlights of Back Mountain sports in 2017:

JANUARY

The Washington Redskins promoted Dallas graduate Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator of the team with which he had begun his National Football League playing career.

Dallas produced individual champions at three straight weight classes – Alec Sampson (152), Steven Newell (160) and Xavier Barber (170) – in the Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament at Lake-Lehman.

Two-time Olympian Paige Selenski, a Dallas graduate, was named to the U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey team again.

FEBRUARY

Champions at the District 2 Individual Wrestling Championships included Newell and Barber from Dallas as well as Gavin D’Amato from Tunkhannock in Class 3A and Bob Lipski and Jake Tomolonis from Lake-Lehman in Class 2A.

Jason Kenny scored 25 points and earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors when Misericordia University won the MAC Freedom title and the NCAA Division III men’s basketball national tournament berth that goes with it for the third time in six years with a 78-75, home-court victory over DeSales University, 78-75.

MARCH

Annalise Cheshire won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle titles while leading Dallas to its third straight District 2 Class 2A girls swimming championship. Cheshire went on to finish ninth in the state in the 50 while teammate Abby Zolner was scoring points in all four of her events in the state meet at Bucknell University.

Lake-Lehman’s Lipski posted his 100th career victory in Hershey where he came up one win short of a state wrestling medal.

APRIL

Marina Orrson finished fourth among women in the Scranton Half Marathon.

MAY

Lake-Lehman’s Emily Johns finished second in the state in the Class 2A discus while the 3200-meter relay team of Jace Garnick, Olivia Vasey, Jade Fry and Hailey Kubiski finished fourth.

More than a week earlier, Johns had set a District 2 record in the discus while also winning the shot put gold medal. The Lake-Lehman 3200 relay team repeated as district champion, using the exact same starting lineup as the year before. The Dallas boys, in Class 3A, also won 3200 relay gold.

Tunkhannock graduate Mike Papi earned a promotion and, in his first week of Triple-A baseball, played with the Columbus Clippers at PNC Field in Moosic where his last appearance had produced a district championship for the Tigers.

Selenski announced her retirement from international field hockey.

Misericordia made its NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament debut a success with a 9-7 win over Lasell College.

JUNE

Dallas shut out South Park, 5-0, June 16 in the Class 4A state championship game at Penn State University. The win made Dallas the first District 2 school to win two state team championships in the same academic year since Elk Lake won both the boys and girls cross country titles in 2010-11.

The Mountaineers won 13 straight after starting the season 2-6. Nick Kocher and Josh Lydon combined on a shutout and Will McCrum went 3-for-3 in the state final. Lydon was on the mound in relief at the end of the last 10 games in the winning streak.

Tunkhannock reached the state softball final and finished second in Class 4A.

Regan Rome became the first William & Mary runner to earn All-American status at three different distances when the junior from Dallas placed sixth in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Tunkhannock graduate Josh McClain, a relief pitcher, was named Outstanding Player of the NCAA Division II Tournament while helping West Chester University to the national title.

JULY

Logan Paczewski, a 13-year-old, became the youngest winner of the A Division title (normally reserved for 14-18-year-olds) in the Anthracite Golf Junior Tournament of champions by shooting a 73 at Huntsville Golf Club.

Tunkhannock’s Jena Simmons and Hope Jones and Lake-Lehman’s Cassandra Konopki were named Pennsylvania High School Softball Association first-team, all-state while Lake-Lehman’s Chloe Van Gorder was selected to the second team.

AUGUST

Lenny Kelley carried 18 times for 206 yards and four of his five touchdowns when Dallas opened the football season with a 54-7 rout of Coughlin.

Orrson won her fifth straight Valley’s Fastest Woman title by completing a sweep of the three one-mile races organized by the Susquehanna River Runners Club for the fifth straight year.

SEPTEMBER

Jack Zardecki from Dallas opened the cross country season with a win in the Cliff Robbins Invitational at Misericordia’s Letterkenny Fields.

OCTOBER

Dallas went unbeaten in the WVC in both boys and girls cross country, pushing its boys conference winning streak past 100 on the way to a third straight District 2 Class 2A championship. Zardecki won the individual district title, a week after repeating his championship in the Ed Narkiewicz WVC Championship Meet.

NOVEMBER

Paczewski was part of the second-place team at the PGA Junior League National Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. In his third appearance at the national championships for 11-14-year-olds, Paczewski was 3-0 while playing in partners matches for the team based out of Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough, N.J.

Mitchell Rome and Zardecki finished 12th and 13th in Class 2A to earn state cross country medals while helping two-time champion Dallas to a fourth-place finish.

Samantha Mazula from Dallas and Mackenzie Love from Lake-Lehman repeated as all-state girls soccer players after leading their teams to championships of both their WVC divisions and their district classifications. David Chopyak from Dallas made the boys all-state soccer team. Makayla Adams and Lynea Gregory from Lake-Lehman and Emily Farrell from Dallas were first-team, all-state field hockey choices.

Lake-Lehman graduate Connor McGovern completed a regular season in which he started all 12 games at center while Penn State was going 10-2 to land a spot in the Fiesta Bowl.

DECEMBER

Playing in his fourth game of the season with the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Shavertown’s Patrick McGrath scored his first goal.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post