Chamber Notes: Back Mountain Chamber had a busy 2017

The holiday parties have come and gone and all the rushing around is finally at an end. Now is the time to reflect upon the events of the past year and make plans for the new one. It’s also a time for hope and anticipation as to what the new year will have in store for each of us.

Speaking of the past year, 2017 was a great year for the BMC. Some of the highlights are as follows:

On Feb. 28, we held our 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Awards Dinner at the Apple Tree Terrace. We recognized 10 outstanding Back Mountain people and organizations for their contribution and commitment to our area, and had our best attendance yet.

From March 18 to April 8, we held the BMC Spring Food Drive to benefit families in the Dallas and Lake-Lehman School Districts. Thanks to the volunteers as well as the businesses and organizations which helped to collect 2,179 pounds of food and $470 that were donated to the Back Mountain Food Pantry.

April 26 was our 8th Annual Business Expo held at Misericordia University. This year we had 55 vendors and over 450 visitors to the Expo. Afterwards, we had a very interesting presentation by Dr. William V. Lewis on the Titanic and some of its connections to residents in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Sept. 8 was the night of our Back to Country Event at the Irem Pavilion, which was enjoyed by all those in attendance. This year, we honored the Wilkes-Barre Penguins organization for its charitable efforts as well as its contributions to the quality of life in the area. The recipient of our raffle proceeds was the Women with Children Program at Misericordia University.

On Oct. 20, we held our Annual Economic Summit Federal Reserve Breakfast at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. Ryo Tashiro from the Federal Reserve presented thought-provoking insights, not only with regard to our nation and our state, but also with respect to our local region as well.

On Oct. 22, we co-hosted the first-ever Fall Festival and Chili Cookoff with the Huntsville Golf Club. Much fun was had by all at this family-friendly event, and the proceeds were donated to the Back Mountain Meals for Kids Program.

Having taken that trip down memory lane, we can’t forget that we had a wonderful December as well. On Dec. 7, our own Royal Sutton gave a presentation on the Native American Photographs taken in 1898 at the Trans-Mississippi Exposition in Omaha, Nebraska. The exhibit was on display at the Freedman Art Gallery at Penn State, Wilkes-Barre for most of December. On Dec. 1, 2 and 3, Royal also participated, along with many other volunteers, in the Living Nativity Scenes held at the Luzerne County Fair Grounds and hosted by the Shavertown United Methodist Church. What a wonderful and inspiring community event that was for the entire area.

The BMC closed out the year with its final board of directors meeting and yearly holiday party on Dec. 21. Huntsville Golf Club was the beautiful and festive setting for members to gather and share some holiday cheer.

Planning for 2018 is already underway by all of the BMC committees. First on the list is the BMC’s Fourth Annual Mardi Gras Awards Dinner, which will take place on Feb. 13 at the Apple Tree Terrace. This will be another wonderful tribute to the hardworking members of our community. The winners for 2018 are:

Business of the Year: Twin Stacks

Entrepreneur of the Year: Kraken Boardsports

Volunteer of the Year: Jim Reino

Pride of Place: Danko’s

New & Emerging Business of the Year: The Barn

Above & Beyond Customer Service: FNCB

Young Professional Under 40: Molly Lorenzen

Community Involvement: Grotto Pizza

Non-profit of the year: United Way

Excellence in Leadership: Penn State Wilkes-Barre

Please join us in congratulating the winners for 2018. You can register on the Chamber website or contact Dawn at bmcbussdev@gmail.com for tickets to the dinner or for information on how to place a congratulatory ad in the program book or be an event sponsor.

And finally, as always, if you wish to have your community event placed on the BMC Events Calendar on our website, please email details to wleandri@aol.com or bmcbussdev@gmail.com and we will include your event.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Thomas-Mosca.CMYK_.jpg

Chamber Notes Tom Mosca