Dallas grad Sukhmail Mathon playing basketball as Boston U freshman

Sukhmail Mathon, a 19-year-old from Shavertown, is seeing playing time in every game as a freshman men’s basketball player at Boston University.

The 6-foot-10 center has played in every game for the Terriers (4-6).

Mathon started his high school basketball career at Dallas before moving on to the Holderness School, a prep school in New Hampshire where he scored more than 1,000 points and served as team captain in his senior year.

At Boston, Mathon is averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. He has shot well, hitting 15-for-25 (60 percent) from the floor and all five of his free throw attempts.

Mathon had his best game Nov. 26 in an 83-48 rout of Wheaton College when he scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked two shots. Each of those totals represents his season-high.

Against No. 10 Miami, Mathon had four points and two rebounds in 69-54 loss.

Boston University plays at Bucknell Jan. 4, Lafayette Jan. 24 and Lehigh Feb. 3.

WRESTLING

Austin Harry is 9-10 as a junior 141-pounder at Army West Point.

Harry went 16-15 as a sophomore while wrestling at 133 pounds.

Army returns to action with duals against American, Wyoming, Duke and host North Carolina Jan. 5.

FOOTBALL

Dallas graduate Ryan Zapoticky became the first Shippensburg University quarterback to receive Academic All-American honors when he was named to the Academic All-America Division II second team earlier this month.

Zapoticky, who graduated this month, had a 3.68 grade-point average as a biology major focusing on pre-dentistry and pre-med.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division first-team, all-star ranked in the top 25 nationally in passing yards, touchdown passes, yards per completion and points produced. He finished second in school history in career passing yards (7,102) and total offense (8,361).

The Academic All-America team is selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Lauren Finnegan, a sophomore from Dallas, is consistently producing first- and second-place finishes for Cabrini.

Finnegan opened the season by earning her second career Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Swimmer of the Week award. She helped Cabrini end the first semester with a 3-0 AMCC and 6-6 overall record.

As a freshman, Finnegan was a member of three school-record-breaking relay teams and was a second-team, all-star in the 200-yard freestyle.

Finnegan won both the 100 and 1000 freestyles in a double-dual victory at Steubenville, Ohio to complete the first semester. The team returns to action Jan. 12.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post