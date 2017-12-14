Dallas wrestlers grab 42-21 win over Pittston Area

DALLAS TWP. – Pittston Area was hanging around, threatening to keep its upset hopes alive right down to the final two bouts of Wednesday night’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling opener.

Sophomore 126-pounder Ben Yanchick finally put a stop to that for Dallas.

Yanchick tied his bout in the final seconds of regulation, then won it seconds into overtime, securing a 42-21 win for the Mountaineers.

Dallas was one of three teams to share the division title a year ago when Pittston Area finished in last place.

The Patriots, wrestling for the first time under new coach Dave Krantz, had won two straight bouts to close within 33-18 when Anthony Thomas held a one-point lead going into a restart with five seconds left.

Yanchick’s continued aggression induced a second stalling call on Thomas, forcing a tie and overtime.

He did not stop there.

On the next whistle, to start the extra session, Yanchick shot in, took Thomas to his back and nearly pinned him. Once Thomas worked out of the possible pin, the bout was halted 13 seconds into overtime with Yanchick’s 10-6 victory clinched in the sudden-death period.

Yanchick was given the few seconds with Thomas on his back to try to get the pin and additional team points, but all he needed to clinch the Dallas victory was to simply win the bout.

“When the overtime period started, my main goal was getting into my shot quicker and ending the match,” Yanchick said.

Dallas pulled out two of the three close bouts on a night when it also picked up three forfeits while Pittston Area was getting one and there was one “no contest.”

Len Kelley trailed, 1-0, going into the third period before rallying to beat A.J. Gorto, 4-2.

“Yanchick is a hustler,” Dallas coach Mike Richards said. “We always tell guys, ‘you’ve got to wrestle six minutes, because anything can happen’. That was a classic case, there’s 10 seconds left, he keeps pushing the pace and gets a stalling and he wins in overtime.

“We tell the guys, ‘you have to go as hard as you can, as long as you can’. Kelley was the same thing. Conditioning is everything. If you can outlast your guy, you’re going to be OK. You’re not to win all of them, but you’re going to win a lot of them.”

After Pittston Area won the first bout at 145, Nick Solinsky’s 39-second pin at 152 and Shawn Henniger’s 37-second pin at 285 helped Dallas open its biggest lead at 33-9.

Kade Kravits added a second-period pin in the final bout of the night at 138.

“We’re on the verge of being one of the better teams,” Richards said. “We just have to pull some things together, improve some technique and be a little less sloppy.”

Dallas' Ben Yanchick seals the match over the Patriots of Pittston Area with an overtime with at 126 lbs. Nick Solinsky of Dallas had no trouble pinning Nick Ridgley of Pittston Area with 1:22 remaining in the first period. Pittston Area's Jake Rutkouski was pinned by Dallas' Shawn Henniger in the first period of the 285 weight class.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post