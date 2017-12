DALLAS — Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 held its monthly meeting on Dec. 5 at which time a recommendation was made to have a no-smoking policy at the Post.

The Legionnaires who attended the meeting took the recommendation under advisement and will vote on the ban at the Jan. 2, 2018 meeting.

Legion members who wish to comment on this recommendation should express their opinions to a Legion officer and attend the January meeting.