Dallas runners Mitchell Rome and Josh Wyandt competed in the Foot Locker Northeast Regional Cross Country Championships Nov. 25 at Van Cortlandt State Park in Bronx, N.Y.

Rome finished 96th in 17:15.4 while Wyandt was 109th in the 180-runner field.

Top high school runners from 11 states – Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine – made up the field.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Runner.jpg

Staff Reports