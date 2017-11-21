Dominic DeLuca, Dominic Hockenbury finish season with run to nationals

Dominic DeLuca and Dominic Hockenbury kept the state Class 2A boys cross country individual title in the Back Mountain for three years.

The two were still running together and against each other Nov. 18 at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Cross Country Championships in Louisville.

Hockenbury was second in the state to DeLuca as a sophomore before winning two individual state titles while running at Lake-Lehman.

The redshirt freshman finished 197th out of 254 runners at nationals while helping Syracuse University finish 13th out of 31 teams. He completed the 10-kilometer course in 31:36.3.

Cornell senior DeLuca, the 2013 state champion from Dallas, finished 216th at nationals in 31:56.4.

DeLuca and Hockenbury qualified for nationals with their performances at the Northeast Regional in Buffalo.

Hockenbury was the number-four runner for Syracuse as it won the team title. He was 11th overall.

DeLuca was 10th at the regional to qualify as an individual.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Misericordia University junior Clare Schoen finished 86th out of 279 runners at the NCAA Division III nationals in St. Louis.

Lindsey Oremus, a junior from Dallas, was St. Joseph’s University’s third runner at both the NCAA Division I Mid-Atlantic Regional and ECAC Championships. Oremus was 79th at the regional and 47th in the ECACs.

FOOTBALL

Ryan Zapoticky wrapped up his career as one of the most productive quarterbacks in Shippensburg University history with an appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs where the Raiders were eliminated Nov. 18 with a 27-6 loss to West Chester University.

The Dallas graduate hit 16 of 42 passes for 162 yards while running for a team-high 78 yards. Zapoticky’s 21-yard run with 8:16 left in the game produced the only Shippensburg touchdown after West Scranton had built a 27-0 lead.

An Academic All-District selection, Zapoticky finished the season 209-for-356 for 2,952 yards and 25 touchdowns passing while ranking as the team’s third-leading rusher with 396 yards and seven more touchdowns.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post